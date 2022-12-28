Boosie Badazz Lets Driver Slide Following a Minor Car Accident, But Asks One Thing

Facebook Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) showed generosity despite facing an unfortunate thing during the holiday season. The Baton Rouge rapper revealed on his Instagram account on Monday, December 26 that he got into a minor car accident.

"Mothaf**ka just hit me in the back, mane," the "Wipe Me Down" spitter told his followers. "He ain't damage my s**t, he just hit my s**t."

Boosie then shared that he decided to let the driver, who hit his Rolls Royce, slide after he told the rapper that he couldn't pay him. "I let him ride, dawg. 9:00-5:00 worker," the 40-year-old said, before recounting, "N***a said, 'Boosie, mane, I don't know what to tell you, bruh, I can't pay you.' "

Later, the hip-hop star noted that he wanted others to do the same for him in case he accidentally hits someone while out on the roads. "I want y'all to let me slide. When I bump somebody, let me slide too," he said. "Be a real one. Let me slide. I let ya'll slide. This [is] a Rolls Royce truck."

That aside, Boosie recently revealed that he wanted to direct a movie about the sweeping RICO indictment that targeted Young Thug and his associates. "I'll document it. I'll shoot the film," Boosie told AllHipHop about his possible next move at his film "Where's MJ" premiere at Clark Atlanta University over the weekend. He later showed support to YSL crew members, who were arrested in the case, as saying, "Free all them boys. I don't want nobody in there."

While Boosie didn't share more details about his planned project, his latest flick "Where's MJ" is similar to classic holiday movies such as "Home Alone", though it's seen through a black lens. Filled with slapstick comedy, the movie is set within a multiverse of hood antics and hip-hop-themed scenarios.

Among the cast members are Desi Banks, Grove Hero, Tootie Raww (Boosie's Son) and Boosie. It also features special appearances by Flavor Flav and the late Atlanta rapper Trouble. "Where's MJ" is available at boosiemovie.com.

