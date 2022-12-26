Boosie Badazz Aspires to Direct a YSL RICO Case Movie

Twitter Movie

Speaking of his next move at the premiere of his latest film 'Where's MJ', the outspoken rapper says he wants to make a film about the sweeping YSL indictment.

Dec 26, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has apparently found his inspiration for a possible movie project from the YSL RICO case. After releasing his new movie just in time for Christmas, the rapper revealed that he wants to direct a film about the sweeping RICO indictment that targeted Young Thug and his associates.

"I'll document it. I'll shoot the film," Boosie told AllHipHop about his possible next move at his film "Where's MJ" premiere at Clark Atlanta University over the weekend. Speaking in support of the YSL crew members arrested in the case, he said, "Free all them boys. I don't want nobody in there."

Boosie, however, didn't elaborate on whether the potential YSL movie would be a biopic or a documentary. As for his latest film "Where's MJ", its plot is like the classic holiday movie "Home Alone", but seen through a black lens.

The movie is filled with slapstick comedy and is set within a multiverse of hood antics and hip-hop-themed scenarios. It stars Desi Banks, Grove Hero, Tootie Raww (Boosie's Son), Boosie and many others, with special appearances by Flavor Flav and the late Atlanta rapper Trouble. "Where's MJ" is available at boosiemovie.com.

Boosie has previously spoken up on the YSL RICO case. The 40-year-old star blasted Gunna after the 29-year-old accepted a plea deal that granted his release earlier this month. "Rat," the Louisiana native said after Wunna was seen walking out of jail, "THIS WOULD HAVE PUT TEARS [IN] MY EYES MY BROTHER , MY ARTIST LIKE WTF IM FIGHTING FOR MY LIFE THAT IM NOT RUNNING A GANG/CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE N YOU DO THIS TO BIGDOG!! U KNOW ITS A GANG .. THE GUNS N DRUGS NOT YOURS. WELL WHO ELSE WAS [IN] THE CAR THEY CAN BE FOR SMH."

Boosie then blamed Gunna's legal team for making him accept the plea deal. "HE HAD ONE CHARGE HE WASN'T GOING TO GET NO HARD TIME. THESE LAWYERS DONT GIVE A [DAMN] ABOUT YOUR LEGACY. THEY KNOW WHAT THEY DOING TO YOUR NAME BUT THAT GETTING YOU OUT OF JAIL, SO THEY NAME BLOWS UP, THEN U GOTTA PAY THEM MORE WHEN U FREE N THEY MADE U COOPERATE!! Itsacoldgame," so he claimed.

Meanwhile, Gunna's lawyer Steve Sadow has denied the allegations that his client cooperates with authorities. "Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating," he posted on Instagram on December 15. "His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies!!!"

You can share this post!