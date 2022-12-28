Zach Bryan's New Album Is a Straight Diss at Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Instagram Music

Taking a jab at the company with his live album's title 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster', he also vows to low tour ticket prices to allow people from all classes access to his shows.

AceShowbiz - Zach Bryan doesn't mince his words when criticizing Ticketmaster following Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" ticket fiasco. Releasing his new surprise album over the holiday, the country singer took a direct jab at the company with his album's title.

The "Something in the Orange" crooner announced the live album "All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live at Red Rocks)" on Sunday, December 25, the same day he dropped it. Along with the album's release, he posted a statement on Instagram in which he pledged to stage his summer tour with ticket prices as cheap as possible.

"Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately," he began his statement. "I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I'm done with it."

On how he will handle the issue, the 26-year-old shared, "I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows."

"I am so tired of people saying things can't be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people," he continued to pen. "Also, to any songwriter trying to make 'relatable music for the working class man or woman' should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they're singing."

Bryan previously criticized Ticketmaster following the problematic sales of Swift's "Eras Tour" tickets. "I'm fully aware of the Ticketmaster and Live Nation relationship. All my decisions - moving forward - will reflect this and until there is a serious change in the system all my homies will continue to hate Ticketmaster. (Last thing I say on the matter.) Sorry for being annoying," he tweeted on November 15.

Swift herself admitted that the debacle "really pisses me off." She posted on Instagram on November 18, "There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."

"And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs," she promised. "Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."

Ticketmaster is currently facing a congressional hearing, an investigation by the Department of Justice and a lawsuit from angry Swifties who didn't score tickets.

