Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in Family Christmas Photo

Posting a family portrait from a gathering during the holiday, the 'Face' executive producer holds her baby girl while posing with her family members who are wearing matching pajamas.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has treated her fans to a new glimpse of her daughter before she turns older next year. The supermodel shared a rare photo of her one-year-old girl to wish her fans a Merry Christmas.

The British beauty's little one made a rare appearance in a family Christmas photo featuring her family. In the portrait, the 52-year-old held her daughter, whose face is covered with a red heart emoji, as she posed with her family members. They all matched in red plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas To All," she captioned the photo, before sharing her feelings as adding, "Grateful & Blessed. #unconditionallove"

Naomi announced in May 2021 that she became a mother for the first time after welcoming her daughter. "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her holding the newborn at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

She and her daughter were featured on the cover of British Vogue for its March issue. In the cover story, she revealed that her daughter wasn't adopted. "She wasn't adopted-she's my child," she said, adding that she kept her decision to start a family very close to the vest. "I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her. But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done," she explained.

Sharing an update on the little one, Naomi said in July of this year, "She's very tough. She falls down, she doesn't cry." The proud mom added, "She doesn't cry very much at all."

