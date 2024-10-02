Naomi Campbell Squashes Rihanna Feud Rumors After Accused of Shading Singer

AceShowbiz - Naomi Campbell has shut down rumors of beef with Rihanna after she's accused of dissing the singer with a "demure" video. Addressing the feud speculation, the model emphasized her bond with the Barbadian beauty over their role as a mother.

The catwalk beauty briefly addressed the rumors in a recent interview with The New York Times. "I'm not about to let the world pitch two black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers," she said to the publication.

Naomi and Rihanna were rumored to have had bad blood between them after the Grammy winner seemed to ignore the supermodel at New York Fashion Show. During the Alaia runway show in September, the "Umbrella" hitmaker entered the front row and seemingly ignored Naomi, who was also seated there.

A rep for Naomi quickly dispelled the feud rumors as she reportedly reached out to help Rihanna when she nearly tripped on her gown later on.

However, her video with celebrity stylist Law Roach released on September 14 only fueled the feud speculation. In the clip, the dynamic duo was participating in the viral "demure" trend that has taken over social media.

Law stated, "We don't go to the shows like the other girls. We don't come with our tatas out or our chichis out. Very demure." Naomi added, "Very mindful. We don't give too much … it's not about showing yourself, it's about showing the clothes."

In the comments section, the duo was accused of shading Rihanna, who wore a revealing look for the fashion show. While Naomi did not respond to the allegations, Law has denied that the video was aimed at the Fenty Beauty founder.

"Y'all always think something has to be something. But something ain't always something. Sometimes something is just nothing," he said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y'all need to get some business." He captioned the clip, "Can Yall just stop making [s**t] up?"