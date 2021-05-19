 
 

Naomi Campbell Becomes First-Time Mother to 'Beautiful Little Blessing'

The 50-year-old supermodel has officially added mother to her resume as she introduces 'a beautiful little blessing,' her first child to her online followers on Instagram.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Supermodel Naomi Campbell is counting her blessings after sharing she has become a mum.

The 50-year-old model shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday (18May21) that she is now a mother to a "beautiful little blessing," her first child.

In a picture posted to her account, Campbell's face is not seen but she is holding a baby, cupping its tiny feet in her hands. A medical bracelet is on her wrist.

She captioned the snap, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell didn't share any details about her journey to motherhood. It is not known as yet whether she gave birth herself, or had the baby via a surrogate. But the post quickly garnered a deluge of congratulations from many of her 10.4 million followers.

The British star has previously spoken of her desire to have a baby and told designer Diane von Furstenberg in a 2014 radio interview that she was prepared to do it alone.

"I do want to have children, whether I have a man or not. I will have it on my own," the supermodel diva told von Furstenberg on SiriusXM Radio.

Campbell was previously in relationships with U2 bassist Adam Clayton and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. She reportedly dated Liam Payne for two months in 2019 and U.K. rapper Skepta.

