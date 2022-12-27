 

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy
Celebrity

During her appearance on Angie Martinez's 'IRL' podcast, the SKIMS founder talks about her getting backlash for not immediately responding to the Balenciaga ad controversy.

  • Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian talked about wide-ranging things during her interview with Angie Martinez. In a recent episode of Angie's "IRL" podcast, the SKIMS founder talked about her getting backlash for not immediately responding to the Balenciaga ad controversy.

"Even with the Balenciaga thing, it was like, everyone was like, 'Why aren't you speaking out? Why aren't you speaking out? I was like, 'Wait, I am not in this campaign. I don't know what's happening, let me take a minute to research this," she shared, referring to the backlash against the Spanish luxury brand after it featured children in a BDSM-themed campaign.

"And then as soon as I saw what everyone was seeing on the Internet, the reality of the situation, I completely spoke out and gave my thoughts on child porn. I completely denounced it," "The Kardashians" star continued. "But because I didn't say, 'F**k you, Balenciaga,' that's it. People got mad at that."

The mom of four elaborated, "They're mad if I don't speak out. They're mad if I do speak and if I don't cancel. They're just mad that if you don't cancel someone in today's society… I know people talk about cancel culture and so it's still happening. It's never been my place."

Denouncing the cancel culture, the 42-year-old star added, "The whole point of life is to make mistakes, is to grow, and to evolve, and to be better people. Obviously there is absolutely no place or an ounce to even play with anything with children."

  Editors' Pick

Upon watching a clip from that part, Internet users were not happy. "Sooo basically you still work for them. Got it," one person commented. "Girl you got kids but yet still working with them bye," someone else added.

"They're mad cause you clearly saw the message and still are going to work with them Kim.. don't play dumb," another user wrote. Some others, meanwhile, accused the SKKN founder of playing victim.

Some others, however, defended Kim and called out the haters. "Hear me out, I get the whole balenciaga thing but at the end of the day that's that woman's job. Look at how many times y'all cancelled Gucci, ye and h&m then start wearing it again months later. Y'all want her to be firm on a decision when y'all dont," one of them penned.

In response to the Balenciaga controversy, Kim said in a statement, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images," the daughter of Kris Jenner went on saying. "The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period."

After applauding Balenciaga for removing pictures from the campaign and apologizing, the ex-wife of Kanye West concluded, "In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in Family Christmas Photo
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Tearfully Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Talks About Co-Parenting With Kanye West: 'Really F**king Hard'

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Inside Kardashian-Jenners' Lavish Annual Christmas Eve Party

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Ten Extravagant Christmas Gifts Celebrities Got Over the Years

Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Her 'Horrible' Outfit at Paris Hilton's Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian Mocked Over Her 'Horrible' Outfit at Paris Hilton's Christmas Party

Latest News
Simon Cowell Dishes on Wanting to Have Spontaneous Wedding
  • Dec 27, 2022

Simon Cowell Dishes on Wanting to Have Spontaneous Wedding

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post
  • Dec 27, 2022

Zac Efron Pays Birthday Tribute to Little Sister in Lovely Instagram Post

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce
  • Dec 27, 2022

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in Family Christmas Photo
  • Dec 27, 2022

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in Family Christmas Photo

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy
  • Dec 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian Dragged Over Her Delayed Response to Balenciaga Controversy

Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas
  • Dec 27, 2022

Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas

Most Read
Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas
Celebrity

Tom Brady's Alleged New GF Model Veronika Rajek Posts His Close-Up Photo on Christmas

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Shaquille O'Neal Proposes to GloRilla During Her Instagram Live With Druski

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Celebrate Christmas With Their Children Despite Divorce

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Diddy Jokingly Calls Out G Herbo for Trying to Flirt With Yung Miami During Interview

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Cam'Ron Clowned After Ex Juju Announces Her Pregnancy

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Blueface Confronts Chrisean Rock for Leaking Their Sex Tape

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Diddy Shows Newborn Daughter for the First Time in Family Christmas Pic

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confuses Fans as She Celebrates Christmas With Omar Apollo Amid Jack Harlow Dating Rumors

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring

Cher Sparks Engagement Rumors With AE as She Shows Off New Diamond Ring