Sam Smith Wears Nothing But Skimpy Bikini Bottoms to Celebrate Christmas

The 'Unholy' hitmaker leaves little to the imagination as they post photos of them on social media posing nearly naked while soaking up the sun on a lavish yacht.

Dec 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sam Smith is not afraid to turn up the heat on Christmas Day. While celebrating the "holy day," the "Unholy" hitmaker uploaded photos of them wearing nothing but skimpy bikini bottoms.

On Monday, December 26, the 30-year-old singer left little to the imagination as they appeared almost naked while soaking up the sun on a lavish yacht. They seemed to be in good spirits as they shared a gallery of photos on Instagram while on a sunny holiday.

In the first slide, they relaxed in a tiny pair of animal print bikini bottoms while kneeling on a blue towel showcasing their tattoos. The following snapshot saw them raising their arm in the air while sticking out their tongue in a racy pose. They also showed off their backside while standing at the bow of the boat looking out to sea. "Always wear sun cream," they captioned the photos.

One day earlier, Sam wished their fans and followers a merry Christmas with a very cheeky photo. "Merry Christmas Sailors [anchor emoji] sending you healing and love today," they wrote alongside a picture of them, still in the same pair of bikini bottoms, posing with their posterior facing the camera.

Sam is no stranger to sharing nearly naked pictures on their social media account. Late last month, the "I'm Not the Only One" crooner posted a fun and sexy video of them shaking and caressing their booty while teasing their new song "I'm Not Here to Make Friends". A few days earlier, the singer, who admitted to struggling with body confidence, posted a shirtless mirror selfie.

However, some social media users weren't a fan of their racy photos. "Broooo last time I saw him he came out wit too good at goodbye that was my mannnn bruhhhh wat happened [crying emojis]. I'm still here to support but wowww that was a major change," one person wrote. Another cluelessly said, "What is wrong with you. are you okay. Why are you behaving like that? Are you possessed or something?"

Others pointed out that Sam should be more considerate of things they post online as there may be some kids on their platform. "I respect the gay community but this like this are made to be public imagine my kids watching this, I really can't let my kids be a fan of ya. Sam," wrote one person. A second echoed, "I hope it have no kids with your fan page profile you have great music but attire yourself with respect."

