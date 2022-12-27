Fans React to Daniel Craig's Gay Partner Reveal in 'Glass Onion'

Netflix/John Wilson Movie

Following a special cameo appearance in the 'Knives Out' sequel, audiences are left excited with the subtle hint at Benoit Blanc's (Craig) romantic relationship.

AceShowbiz - "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" may not break a box office record following its release in theaters last month followed by its streaming debut on Netflix last week, but it has caused a chatter on social media. Fans of the whodunit mystery film franchise have been gushing on Twitter about a special cameo appearance by a renowned actor as Benoit Blanc's (Daniel Craig) domestic partner.

In a scene of the "Knives Out" sequel, [SPOILER ALERT!] Hugh Grant appears as the detective's live-in partner, subtly hinting at their romantic relationship. The "Love Actually" star appears to be in the middle of cooking when someone knocks on the door. He then interrupts Blanc's bath session to inform him that someone comes looking for him "with a box."

Upon watching the scene that actually doesn't feature the two actors together in a frame, one person reacted on the micro-blogging site, "watching daniel craig and hugh grant play domestic partners in a film was not on my this year's bingo card but i'll happily take it." Another wrote, "daniel craig and hugh grant playing boyfriends is something i never would've thought i would need."

"The way I screamed when Hugh Grant opened that door," a third chimed in. A fourth wanted a movie about the couple as proposing, "now i need a romcom of hugh grant and daniel craig falling in love (and solving a murder together)."

"Glass Onion spoilers // Hugh grant and daniel craig being on screen lovers is the realest thing rian Johnson has ever done," read another comment.

Director Rian Johnson said prior to the movie's release that the scene in question confirms Blanc's sexuality. When asked during a press conference at the London Film Festival in October if the scene means Blanc is queer, Johnson replied, "Yes, he obviously is." Another news outlet reported that the "whole room went wild" upon Johnson's "emphatic" answer.

During the press conference, Johnson also expressed his joy in the choice of actor who cameos as Blanc's lover. "There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," he gushed. Craig himself then chimed in as saying, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

