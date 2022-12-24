 

Bono's Actress Daughter Clowns New York Magazine's CEO for Putting 'Nepo Babies' on Blast

Cover Images/JOHN NACION
Eve Hewson, who stars in Steven Spielberg's 'Bridge of Spies', shares an amusing reaction after finding out that Pamela Wasserstein, the president of the company, is 'a nepo baby herself.'

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bono's daughter is not missing a chance to clap back at New York Magazine after it published an article that started the conversation about "nepo babies." Eve Hewson, who is an Irish actress, has clowned the company's CEO Pamela Wasserstein after finding out that she is "a nepo baby herself."

Eve shared her amusing reaction via Twitter on Thursday, December 22. Posting a picture of her putting her hand on her lips as if to say "oops," she wrote, "In a beautiful turn of events, I have just been informed that Pamela Wasserstein, the CEO of @NYMag, is a nepo baby herself. Her dad bought the magazine in 2004."

Eve Hewson's Tweet

Bono's daughter Eve Hewson clowned New York Magazine's CEO Pamela Wasserstein after finding out that she's 'a nepo baby herself.'

Pamela is the Vox president, who is in charge of New York Mag and Vulture. She was appointed to CEO of New York Media LLC in 2016, years after her father Bruce passed away, before becoming the Vox president.

  Editors' Pick

A few days ago, Eve also shared her funny reactions to the "nepo babies" article on the micro-blogging site. "Gonna get Nepo Baby tattooed on my ass," she wrote on Monday. "Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE," she added in a separate tweet as she wasn't specifically mentioned in the article.

"2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby," she joked, before acknowledging, "I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT'S STILL 2022." She then suggested "all the Nepo babies unite and dress up as giant babies for Halloween."

Eve Hewson's Tweets

The Irish actress previously shared hilarious reactions to the article.

Nate Jones, the writer of the trending Vulture article, details in the "Year of the Nepo Baby" cover story how nepotism in Hollywood gives the children of famous celebrities a boost up the ladder. Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr., Lily Allen and Kate Moss' sister Lottie Moss were among those who have responded to the claims.

