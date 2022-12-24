 

Lupita Nyong'o Makes Selema Masekela Romance Instagram Official With Cute Video

Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actress and her TV host boyfriend announce their romance by joining a trend, snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of 'The King's Affirmation'.

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o is introducing her boyfriend Selema Masekela. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star has taken her romance with the TV host and sports commentator Instagram official with a cute couple video.

The Oscar-winning actress joined a trend to announce her relationship. On Friday, December 23, she turned to her Instagram page to share a video of the couple snapping their fingers side by side to the beat of "The King's Affirmation" by Iniko and Reuel Williams as they change outfits.

The duo starts in matching blue and white robes with fluffy slippers before transitioning into matching purple cheetah-print swimsuits. The couple ramps up the glam with their next several looks. The pair opt for a light blue and yellow ensemble, with Lupita wearing a long evening gown with pineapple motifs while Selema dons a matching yellow suit.

Lupita is also seen wearing a black dress with orange motifs and a matching headdress while her beau wears an orange suit with black trimmings and black sunglasses. The couple ends the reel with their final look, Lupita in a sparkly orange dress with detailing that appears to look like pink Camellia flowers or roses and Selema in a black suit with an orange undershirt. In the caption, the 39-year-old actress simply wrote, "We just click! [heart with arrow emoji] @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid."

Lupita has kept her dating life private but she once sparked romance rumors with her "Black Panther" co-star Michael B. Jordan. The duo staged a makeout scene in a photo booth at the InStyle & Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in 2019 but both denied that they were dating.

Lupita was also rumored to have been dating Jared Leto after the two became close on the 2014 awards season trail, but she clarified that they only share a close friendship. "Jared Leto, he's still on speed dial, because we were on that [Oscar campaign] journey together and he's so embracing of me," she said in 2019. "There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that."

