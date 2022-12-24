Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard Surrendered to Police After Missing Testimony in Tory Lanez Trial

Instagram Celebrity

Justin Edison, who is a key witness in the shooting case, has been finally located after he failed to show up to take the stand on the felony assault trial against the Canadian rapper.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion's missing former bodyguard has finally been located after missing testimony in Tory Lanez trial. As for now, it's reported that Justin Edison, who's a key witness in the case, has "surrendered" to police.

Attorney Michael Zweiback told ABC News that the family "surrendered" Justin on Friday, December 23 and prosecutors "are aware." The lawyer said, "He was found and bench warrant was recalled," adding that Justin "came forward today because of what was happening to his family."

The report came shortly after Justin's nudes were leaked on social media. Some Internet sleuths believe that someone intentionally leaked the X-rated content, including clips of him doing various things for the camera, to make him show up.

Justin was scheduled to take the stand on the trial on Friday, December 16. He, however, failed to show up. Then on Saturday, Meg's lawyer Alex said in a statement, "We recently learned that Justin Edison went missing right before he was scheduled to appear in court. The LAPD is currently looking into his disappearance, and welcome any information about his whereabouts."

On Monday morning, investigators paid a visit to an L.A. home, attempting to locate him. Unfortunately, the search didn't bring any results. Apparently, the investigators weren't aware that Justin posted a message on his Instagram account earlier this month that he'd be working in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup for a few weeks. "Closing out the year protecting clients over the next few weeks of the World Cup. Another country stamp, God is Good #blessed," the post read.

Doubling down, a source close to Justin told Media Take Out, "Justin was hired as personal security [for a very important person] and is currently in Qatar, while [the person he is protecting] is at the World Cup." It's also said that Justin "plans to continue with his security gig, until the VIP he's protecting is back home, safe and sound."

On the same day that Justin was surrendered to the authorities, Tory was found guilty on all counts in the shooting case. The 30-year-old emcee could face up to nearly 23 years behind bars. In addition, there's a "strong likelihood" he will be deported back to his home country of Canada.

Following Tory's conviction, his defense lawyer George Mgdesyan said that they're planning to appeal the decision. "We are shocked by the verdict," so the attorney said, "There was not sufficient evidence to convict Mr. Peterson [Tory's real name, Daystar Peterson]. We believe this case was not proven beyond a reasonable doubt. We will be exploring all options including an appeal."

