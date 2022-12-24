 

Tamar Braxton Issues Warning to Fans After Being Rushed to Hospital Due to Severe Flu

The 45-year-old singer shares a video and some pictures of her hanging out with her friends on Instagram before following them up with a picture and a short clip taken from her hospital bed.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton has been rushed to a hospital due to severe flu. When coming forward with her health issue, the "All the Way Home" singer also warned fans to be more careful.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, December 23, the 45-year-old shared a video and some pictures of her hanging out with her friends. She then followed them up with a picture and a short clip taken from her hospital bed.

"This isn't an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post.. literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun sht," she began her caption. "And the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE."

  Editors' Pick

Noting that she "needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home," Tamar claimed she "could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!" The musician added, "I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what's wrong… yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it's worse than COVID in my opinion."

"I'm on 5 different medications ..please be careful.. I wasn't around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y'all holiday AT HOME," the Grammy nominee continued. "U don't want this .. oh yeah I'm completely isolated cause it's hella contagious. I love y'all for real."

The post has since been flooded with well wishes from many. One in particular was Tamar's mom, Evelyn Braxton, who replied, "“Love you. Get well soon Tamar." Adrienne Bailon commented, "Praying for a quick recovery! Love you."

