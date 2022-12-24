 

Paul McCartney Couldn't Put John Lennon's Death Into Words

Paul McCartney Couldn't Put John Lennon's Death Into Words
NBC/Instagram/Linda McCartney
Celebrity

The 'Chaos and Creation in the Backyard' singer says in a new interview that he was hit so hard by his Beatles bandmate's tragic passing that he couldn't really talk about it.

  • Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney struggled to talk about John Lennon's death after the singer was murdered. More than 42 years ago, on 8 December 1980, the 80-year-old's former Beatles bandmate was gunned down outside his apartment in New York City, leaving behind his wife Yoko Ono, 89, and sons Sean, 47, and Julian, 59.

"When John died, it was so difficult. It had hit me so much so, that I couldn't really talk about it. I remember getting home from the studio on the day that we'd heard the news he died," Sir Paul opened up about his devastation over John's death in an interview for "The Beatles Channel" on SirusXM.

"Turning the TV on and seeing people say, 'Well, John Lennon was this,' and 'What he was, was this,' and 'I remember meeting him' and it was like, 'I don't know, I can't be one of those people.' I can't just go on TV and say what John meant to me. It was just too deep. It's just too much. I couldn't put it into words."

  Editors' Pick

Adding how he managed to express his grief in song, through his 1982 track "Here Today", which appeared on his album "Tug of War", Sir Paul said, "I was in a building that would become my recording studio, and there were just a couple of little empty rooms upstairs. So I found a room and just sat on the wooden floor in a corner with my guitar and just started to play the opening chords to 'Here Today.' "

He also said the line in the track referencing "the night we cried" was a nod to a time he and John had a heart-to-heart chat - which involved them saying they loved each other - when they got drink together after one of their concerts was cancelled in Florida.

Sir Paul said, "We told each other a few truths, you know - 'Well, I love you. I love you, man. I love that you said that. I love you.' And we opened up. So, that was kind of special to me. I think that was really one of the only times that ever happened."

John was shot in the back five times outside his Dakota apartment building by Beatles fanatic Mark David Chapman, now 67, hours after the singer spoke to him and signed one of his records. The killer - who was infamously carrying a copy of JD Salinger's "The Catcher in the Rye" novel with his pistol - stayed at the scene of the murder until he was arrested by police, and is still in prison after 12 of his parole bids were denied.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Naomi Ackie Finally 'Found Her Voice' in Industry After Whitney Houston Role

Tamar Braxton Issues Warning to Fans After Being Rushed to Hospital Due to Severe Flu
Related Posts
Paul McCartney Pleads With Indian Government to Free 'Abused' Elephant Held Captive at Temple

Paul McCartney Pleads With Indian Government to Free 'Abused' Elephant Held Captive at Temple

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Brother-in-Law Who Just Died of Cancer

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Brother-in-Law Who Just Died of Cancer

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Sir Paul McCartney Up for Auction

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Sir Paul McCartney Up for Auction

Paul McCartney Stirs Controversy After Showing Johnny Depp Footage at Glastonbury

Paul McCartney Stirs Controversy After Showing Johnny Depp Footage at Glastonbury

Latest News
Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez Plans to Appeal Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death
  • Dec 24, 2022

Report: Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Wife Developed TV Shows Before His Death

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her
  • Dec 24, 2022

Kash Doll Reacts to Rumors Ex Pardison Fontaine Abused Her

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member
  • Dec 24, 2022

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr's Cause of Death Confirmed by Family Member

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'
  • Dec 24, 2022

Tory Lanez's Dad Labels His Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Case 'Miscarriage of Justice'

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors
  • Dec 24, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Talks About Going Through Heartbreak Amid Paul Mescal Split Rumors

Most Read
Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi
Celebrity

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bodyguard's Nudes Leaked After He Failed to Testify in Tory Lanez Trial

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Oprah Winfrey Goes Viral as She's Shocked When Being Told Her $100 Christmas Gift Idea Is Too Pricey

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Kirk Franklin Slammed by Son Kerrion for Excluding him From Family Picture

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'

Lori Harvey's Popularity Allegedly Causes Tension Among Steve's Family: It's 'Driving Him Crazy'