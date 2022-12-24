Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Up Against 'Nepo Baby' Claims

Instagram Celebrity

Dec 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis joined a number of celebrities who were offended by the "nepo baby" claims. When weighing in on the debate, the "Halloween" actress detailed how she had to work hard to reach her success despite having famous parents.

"I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby," the 64-year-old daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 23. "I've never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day."

"But since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there's not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars," she continued. "The current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

"For the record, I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don't pretend there aren't any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own," she further elaborated. "It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever."

Jamie went on to stress, "I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work." She then noted, "I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist."

"So, in these difficult days of so much rage in the world can we just try to find that quiet voice that the brilliant movie, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE reminds us and as my friend @robreynoldsstudio reminds us, NOTE TO SELF: BE KIND, BE KIND; BE KIND," Jamie concluded.

Jamie is the latest star to speak up after Vulture published "Year of the Nepo Baby" cover story. Among those who condemned the article were Lily Allen, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Katie Moss' half-sister Lottie Moss.

