Todd Chrisley Enjoys Ribs Prior to Turning Himself In for Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

The 53-year-old 'Chrisley Knows Best' star is seen stepping out with daughter Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles ahead of his 12-year prison sentence.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Todd Chrisley is enjoying his last days of freedom. The "Chrisley Knows Best" star was seen stepping out with daughter Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles on Wednesday, December 21 in Nashville.

In a picture obtained by TMZ, the reality TV star was spotted grabbing lunch at a place named Green Hills Grille. The two ordered a spinach and artichoke dip appetizer and had rib rolls for their main course.

It seemed to be a guys' outing as no other Chrisleys were seen joining them during the outing. Eyewitnesses told the news outlet that the pair were talking a lot. They were also leaning in close as they had what appeared to be deep, serious conversation.

In related news, Todd's son Chase Chrisley spoke out about his parents' prison sentencing for the first time on sister Savannah's "Unlocked" podcast. "I think that I don't owe anybody an explanation," he said, while Savannah pointed out that he's the only family member who hasn't addressed the matter.

"I don't owe the public an explanation. I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love," he went on to say. "Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time."

The 26-year-old continued, "I feel like throughout everything that we have been going through, it has made me appreciate things I did not appreciate as much in the past. It's made me do a lot of reflecting and just kind of figuring out who I am now as a man and who I wanna be in 10 years, and then 10 years from there and 10 years from there."

"I have to make sure that I'm good, so I can be good for [my fiancee] Emmy [Medders]. I have to make sure Emmy's good. I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally where I can be there for my loved ones," he added. "So that's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram or anything like that because I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes. And that's going to pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."

In November, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation for his involvement in fraud and tax evasion. Meanwhile, Julie was given seven years in prison with 16 months probation.

According to court documents, Todd and Julie had been ordered to begin their prison sentences in January. A motion filed by the U.S. Marshal's Office on Monday, December 13 stated that the disgraced reality stars must report to their respective Florida institutions on January 17.

