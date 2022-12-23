 

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled
Instagram
Celebrity

Gucci Mane previously confirmed the sudden passing of the 22-year-old Memphis rapper, who was signed to his 1017 record label, without revealing the cause of death.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - One of the questions surrounding Big Scarr's shocking passing may have been answered. After the news of his death has been confirmed, a new report has emerged on his alleged cause of death.

According to Gossip of the City, the 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper passed away after overdosing on Percocet, the same pills that Juice Wrld allegedly swallowed and led to his death back in December 2019. Making it more tragic, Scarr reportedly had an overdose in front of his girlfriend.

So far, no official cause of death has been shared to the public. Gucci Mane previously confirmed Scarr's passing as he mourned on social media. Paying tribute to the Memphis star, who was signed to his 1017 record label, he posted on Instagram on Thursday, December 22 a slew of the late rapper's pictures as writing, "This hurt I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

  Editors' Pick

Scarr's label mate Enchanting has also spoken up on his passing. "My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry," she posted on her Story. "Love you so so much," she added, "Know I would do anything for you!" She added in another Story, "I'll do anything to hug you one more time."

Renni Rucci simply wrote on her Story, "Damn Scarr." Meanwhile, Key Glock seemingly reacted to the sad news by tweeting, "this s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!"

Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, made his commercial debut on The New 1017 compilation album "Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer" in July 2020 with "SolcyBoyz" which also featured label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also appeared in the solo track "Make a Play".

According to one of his last Instagram posts, he was set to go on tour with Glock, also a rapper from Memphis, as part of his "Glockoma Tour 2023", which is set to kick off on March 5.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Todd Chrisley Enjoys Ribs Prior to Turning Himself In for Fraud and Tax Evasion Case

Megan Thee Stallion Receives Support From Candace Owens Amid Tory Lanez Trial: She's the 'Victim'
Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues