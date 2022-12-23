Big Scarr's Alleged Cause of Death Unveiled

Instagram Celebrity

Gucci Mane previously confirmed the sudden passing of the 22-year-old Memphis rapper, who was signed to his 1017 record label, without revealing the cause of death.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - One of the questions surrounding Big Scarr's shocking passing may have been answered. After the news of his death has been confirmed, a new report has emerged on his alleged cause of death.

According to Gossip of the City, the 22-year-old up-and-coming rapper passed away after overdosing on Percocet, the same pills that Juice Wrld allegedly swallowed and led to his death back in December 2019. Making it more tragic, Scarr reportedly had an overdose in front of his girlfriend.

So far, no official cause of death has been shared to the public. Gucci Mane previously confirmed Scarr's passing as he mourned on social media. Paying tribute to the Memphis star, who was signed to his 1017 record label, he posted on Instagram on Thursday, December 22 a slew of the late rapper's pictures as writing, "This hurt I'm a miss you @bigscarr."

Scarr's label mate Enchanting has also spoken up on his passing. "My babbbyyy my best friend my son I love you forever & im so sorry," she posted on her Story. "Love you so so much," she added, "Know I would do anything for you!" She added in another Story, "I'll do anything to hug you one more time."

Renni Rucci simply wrote on her Story, "Damn Scarr." Meanwhile, Key Glock seemingly reacted to the sad news by tweeting, "this s**t wicked wtf bruh!!!"

Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, made his commercial debut on The New 1017 compilation album "Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer" in July 2020 with "SolcyBoyz" which also featured label mates Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano. He also appeared in the solo track "Make a Play".

According to one of his last Instagram posts, he was set to go on tour with Glock, also a rapper from Memphis, as part of his "Glockoma Tour 2023", which is set to kick off on March 5.

You can share this post!