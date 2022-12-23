 

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio Brings Timothee Chalamet to Same Hotspot He Had Dinner Date With Victoria Lamas
Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG/KIKA Press
Celebrity

One day earlier, the 'Titanic' actor was photographed enjoying a night out at Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club with the 23-year-old actress amid rumors he's in a relationship with Gigi Hadid.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio has apparently found his new favorite hangout spot. The "Titanic" actor went back to the same hotspot where he had a dinner date with Victoria Lamas, but this time he brought Timothee Chalamet.

On Wednesday night, December 21, the 48-year-old actor was photographed enjoying dinner with his "Don't Look Up" co-star at Los Angeles' hottest private club Bird Streets Club. In photos surfacing online, the duo were also seen hopping in the same car, with the Oscar-winning actor behind the wheel and the "Dune" star in the passenger seat.

Leo and Timothee kept a low profile in an all black outfit. The pair also had a baseball cap and face mask. According to Page Six, they headed up to the club's roof to join a larger group of friends.

The actors' sighting came only a day after Leo and Victoria were spotted leaving the hotspot separately but later getting into the same car. During the night, they seemed to be enjoying each other's company as Leo was seen laughing alongside the 23-year-old brunette beauty while leaving the eatery.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the paparazzi photos, a source confirmed that Leo, who has been reportedly romancing supermodel Gigi Hadid for a few months, is not romantically linked to Victoria. The insider told Page Six, "[They] are not dating." The informant further explained, "Both were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner. They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."

Leo and Gigi were last spotted together late last month. At the time, the so-called couple was caught separately heading out of celeb hotspot, Cipriani. An eyewitness claimed that they "left within minutes of each other" with the model exiting first, followed by "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor and his friend Vivi Nevo.

Leo and Gigi reportedly started dating after Leo broke up with his girlfriend of five years Camila Morrone in August. The two were first seen together in September. According to a report, they attended an event at Casa Cipriani during New York Fashion Week where they were snapped leaning in close to each other as they tried to chat in the midst of the busy party.

While they're seemingly enjoying things between them, it's reported that Gigi and Leo are "taking it slow" and not referring to themselves as an "exclusive" couple. It's also said that Gigi is not ready to introduce Leo to her daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Michael Schumacher Fans Demand Update on His Condition After Son Mick's Tribute

Todd Chrisley Enjoys Ribs Prior to Turning Himself In for Fraud and Tax Evasion Case
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Not Dating Despite Cozy Dinner Date

Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Not Dating Despite Cozy Dinner Date

Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Co-Star Calls Him 'Very Stupid' for Dating Only Younger Women

Leonardo DiCaprio's Former Co-Star Calls Him 'Very Stupid' for Dating Only Younger Women

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Serena Williams and More at Art Basel Miami Party

Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Serena Williams and More at Art Basel Miami Party

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Leave NYC Restaurant in Late Hours Amid Dating Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Leave NYC Restaurant in Late Hours Amid Dating Rumors

Latest News
Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him
  • Dec 23, 2022

Baz Luhrmann Claims Making His Movie 'Australia' 'Nearly Killed' Him

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy
  • Dec 23, 2022

6ix9ine Wonders How a Sixth YSL Member Gets Probation for Attempted Murder and Conspiracy

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'
  • Dec 23, 2022

Cate Blanchett 'Absolutely Terrified' to Learn Piano for New Movie 'Tar'

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I
  • Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle Accused of Lying After Clip Sees Her Curtseying Years Before Meeting Queen Elizabeth I

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist
  • Dec 23, 2022

Claire Foy Suggests 'Strong Female Characters' Description Is Sexist

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing
  • Dec 23, 2022

Jeff Garlin Scores First TV Role After 'The Goldbergs' Firing

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon 'Have a Great Time' as They Reportedly Make Relationship Official

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues

Tori Spelling Rushed to Hospital Due to Breathing Issues