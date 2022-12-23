 

Aaron Paul and Family Officially Ditch His Born Surname

The 'Breaking Bad' actor and his wife Lauren have officially used his professional moniker as their family's last name after their legal request is approved.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Paul and his family have successfully altered their names. The "Westworld" actor and his spouse Lauren submitted a petition to ditch his surname, Sturtevant, adopt his professional moniker as their new last name last month. The request includes changing their seven-month-old son's name from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul.

TMZ obtained legal papers on Wednesday, December 21 confirming all of the requests were approved.

The pair - who are also parents to four-year-old daughter Story - explained they were required to give a name at the hospital when their son was born but later found a moniker they liked better. Aaron and Lauren wanted to change their surnames to conform to his professional identity and to keep the family name consistent.

Just weeks after the couple's son was born, the 43-year-old actor was already publicly referring to him as Ryden. He told talk show host Jimmy Fallon, "A new baby boy. Yeah, his name is Ryden, and I love him."

The former "Breaking Bad" star previously admitted he couldn't wait to have more kids after fatherhood changed his life. He said, "It's easily the best chapter of my life. I think if I maybe was single, didn't have a job and was struggling and I turned 40, it would be a lot harder, but I feel I'm in a good place."

"I can't wait to have another baby, and I'm so excited to see what 40 has to offer. I'm just excited to be around, to be alive. I'm just happy to be here. Life is good. Fatherhood has definitely changed me. Having a child is the closest thing to magic that anyone can have. I see why people rush home to be there when they get home from school. You don't want to miss any of it."

