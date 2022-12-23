Brad Pitt Goes Violent While Margot Robbie Gets Risque in 'Naughty' Trailer for 'Babylon'

Paramount Pictures Movie

Two trailers are released for the Damien Chazelle-racy movie with one showing 'nice' footage and the other teasing 'naughty' scenes from the upcoming flick.

Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's new raunchy film unleashes "naughty" and "nice" trailers. The two separate promos for "Babylon" were released by Paramount Pictures ahead of its cinema release on Friday, December 23 in America.

The trailers offer glimpses of new footage from writer-director Damien Chazelle's movie, with the "naughty" version featuring female nudity, a gun, and a blood-soaked death. It also sees Margot Robbie's self-destructive actress character Nellie LaRoy has a sex toy in her dressing room while Brad Pitt is seen blasting a pistol in his house.

Another scene sees several characters staring at a corpse on a film set that has been impaled with a spear while another shows a topless woman saying "Hi" to Brad Pitt as his character announces he's got engaged.

In comparison, the "nice" trailer starts with silent film era footage, over which actress Jean Smart's Hollywood gossip columnist character Elinor St John asks, "Do you miss the silence?" before different characters mull the future of filmmaking.

Margot, 32, recently said she feared filmmakers wouldn't get away with an orgy scene in the film, while tells of drug and sex-crazed debauchery in the Hollywood of the Roaring Twenties. Her co-star Brad, 59, has described the amount of nudity in the flick "shocking," even for him.

Margot said, "When I read the script, I was like, 'This is like 'La Dolce Vita' and 'The Wolf of Wall Street' had a baby - and I love it! But I was like, 'Are we allowed to show that? Are we allowed to show that?' There were so many scenes where I was like, a) I have no idea how I'm going to do that, and b) are we going to get away with this?' "

"Babylon" is described as a "tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess" which "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood." It's made headlines after Margot said she spontaneously kissed Brad on set in one scene as she didn't want to miss the opportunity - while he later insisted he asked producers to write in the moment.

You can share this post!