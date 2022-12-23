Joanna Gaines Feels 'Grateful' After Undergoing Unexpected Back Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

Tthe 44-year-old fashion designer opens up about her medical condition by sharing a photo of herself giving a peace sign in a hospital bed and a picture of her cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

AceShowbiz - Joanna Gaines is on the road to recovery. Revealing that she has undergone unexpected back surgery, the "Fixer Upper" star said she's "grateful for the forced rest."

Making use of Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a photo of herself giving a peace sign in a hospital bed. She also added a picture of her cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," she first divulged. "I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago."

"I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," she added. "But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year."

Joanna said that "it has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still." She then concluded, "Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now."

Joanna and her husband Chip tied the knot in May 2003. Aside from Crew, they share four other children together, son Drake, 18; daughter Ella Rose, 16; son Duke, 14 and daughter Emmie Kay, 12.

