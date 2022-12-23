 

Joanna Gaines Feels 'Grateful' After Undergoing Unexpected Back Surgery

Joanna Gaines Feels 'Grateful' After Undergoing Unexpected Back Surgery
Instagram
Celebrity

Tthe 44-year-old fashion designer opens up about her medical condition by sharing a photo of herself giving a peace sign in a hospital bed and a picture of her cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

  • Dec 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joanna Gaines is on the road to recovery. Revealing that she has undergone unexpected back surgery, the "Fixer Upper" star said she's "grateful for the forced rest."

Making use of Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a photo of herself giving a peace sign in a hospital bed. She also added a picture of her cuddling with her 4-year-old son, Crew.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," she first divulged. "I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago."

  Editors' Pick

"I've always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," she added. "But I'm truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year."

Joanna said that "it has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still." She then concluded, "Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now."

Joanna and her husband Chip tied the knot in May 2003. Aside from Crew, they share four other children together, son Drake, 18; daughter Ella Rose, 16; son Duke, 14 and daughter Emmie Kay, 12.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Aaron Paul and Family Officially Ditch His Born Surname

T.I. Slapped With $77K Lawsuit for Allegedly Damaging a Rental Home
Related Posts
Joanna Gaines Stresses on Importance of Embracing Differences to End Hate Crimes Against Asians

Joanna Gaines Stresses on Importance of Embracing Differences to End Hate Crimes Against Asians

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi