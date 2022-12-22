Lala Kent Shares Gruesome Video of Her Face Following Cosmetic Procedure

Cover Images/Charlie Steffens Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent proved that beauty is pain. The "Vanderpump Rules" took to social media on Tuesday, December 20 to share a gruesome video of her face following a cosmetic procedure.

In the clip posted on Instagram Story, the reality star's face looked swollen. She revealed that she got platelet-rich fibrin injections (PRF) and a micro-needling procedure in a bid to plump her skin.

"Today was the last day of work, I have downtime (this procedure doesn't have much anyway), so I got PRF + micro-needling," Lala penned on her Instagram Story. "I haven't done this since before the pandemic."

Lala went on to detail that "they draw your blood, separate the platelets, then put the platelets on our skin and micro-needle it in." She further elaborated, "The reasoning: helps with scarring, skin texture, plumping, the list of benefits goes on."

"I also had them inject the remaining platelets under my eyes. I like doing that more than injecting filler into the tear trough," the Bravo personality continued. "I'll post updates."

That aside, Lala recently admitted that she was scared about having sex with a new partner now she's sober. . "I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I was already comfortable," she explained on the "Intimate Knowledge" podcast.

"But as far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to like numb what's happening - not like I wanna be numb - but at least you got some liquid courage,"the former fiancee of Randall Emmett added of her subsequent romance. "I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before."

