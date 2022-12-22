Charlamagne Tha God Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over 2001 Incident

Facebook Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Charlamagne Tha God has found himself entangled in a legal battle. "The Breakfast Club" host has reportedly been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit over an incident that occurred back in 2001.

Filing the lawsuit was a woman named Jessica Reid in a New York court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 44-year-old did "willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously engage in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen-year-old female child" while he was 22 years old.

Jessica reportedly was found "crying uncontrollably" after attending Charlamagne's birthday party at Short Stay Naval Recreational Center in Charleston, South Carolina in June of that year. She, however, didn't cooperate with the police's investigation at that time.

It was unveiled that Charlamagne's DNA was not found after a rape kit was conducted on Jessica. Based on materials tested from underneath her fingernails, they contain "nothing of apparent serological evidentiary value."

Still, Charlamagne pleaded guilty to a lower charge of "contributing to the delinquency of a minor" after providing her with alcohol back then. He had also served three years of probation.

"Ms. Reid has tried to get justice, but to no avail. And to make matters worse, everyone that Ms. Reid reached out to, including iHeartRadio, ignored her and still allowed Charlamagne to speak on their platform," so read the lawsuit. "Every time Ms. Reid turns on the radio and hears his voice, sees him on TV, and walks past his books in the stores, she is reminded of what Charlamagne did to her."

Charlamagne has yet to address the lawsuit, but his lawyer Michael Weinstein told the publication, "We are confident that Ms. Reid's meritless civil lawsuit in which she represents herself will be promptly dismissed." The attorney added, "This is the same sexual assault claim that was fully investigated and dismissed by authorities in South Carolina more than 21 years ago."

