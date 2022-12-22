 

Rihanna Looking Forward to Spending Christmas With Baby Son for First Time

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
The 'Umbrella' singer can't help but show off her son with A$AP Rocky to the world ahead of her first Christmas with the baby because she is 'so proud' of him.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rihanna's little son is described as her "entire world." The 34-year-old pop star is mother to a seven-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rocky and shared his face for the first time earlier this week, with an insider now explaining that even though she "enjoys privacy," she "cannot help" but share her joy with the world.

"She knows there are going to be plenty of times she's photographed out with him, so she wanted to get ahead of the game and be the first one to reveal him. As much as Rihanna enjoys her privacy, particularly when it comes to her family, she can't help but also feel like sharing her joy with the world at times," the source said.

"She has taken the past several months to transition to motherhood, and while she's still in the process, she really wanted to share an adorable video of her baby with fans. Rihanna can't help but feel so proud of him. He's her entire world."

  Editors' Pick

The insider went on to describe the "Umbrella" hitmaker as an "amazing mom" and shared that the trio are now looking forward to spending their first Christmas together as a family.

The source told HollywoodLife, "She is such an amazing mom and she can't wait to celebrate his first Christmas as a family of three. Rihanna realized a few years ago that she was ready to become a mom, and it's everything she imagined and more."

A second source went on to reveal that the Fenty Beauty founder chose to share the infant's face for the first time via TikTok as opposed to a magazine deal because she wanted to do things on her "own terms."

The source said, "She thought long and hard about how to do this and was offered many magazine covers and other options, but she still wanted to do this on her own terms. e did not want his face to be shared with the world by anyone but herself."

