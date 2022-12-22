 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Put Miami Mansion on Market, a Year After Purchase

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Put Miami Mansion on Market, a Year After Purchase
Cover Images/Jennifer Graylock
Celebrity

The middle of the Jonas Brothers and his actress spouse are getting rid of their luxurious house in Miami while the celebrity couple are house-hunting in New York City.

  • Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are offloading their Miami mansion, just a year after splashing out $11 million on the plush pad. The couple - who have two-year-old daughter Willa, and welcomed their second child into the world in July - purchased the abode in the exclusive Miami island community Bay Point in September last year but, just over 12 months later, they are hoping to make a $6 million profit after listing the property for $17 million.

Just a few weeks ago, Joe, 33, and Sophie, 26, were spotted house hunting in New York City.

The pair's Miami mansion, on the market for $16,995,000, has six bedrooms and eight-and-half bathrooms, ensuring no one will ever be caught short in the property. According to Compass real estate agent team Carl Gambino, the waterfront house is an "architectural masterpiece" and is described as "one-of-a-kind."

  Editors' Pick

Part of the listing reads, "Located in the ultra-exclusive guard-gated community of Bay Point this waterfront architectural masterpiece of 10,414 sf on a 15,599 sf lot is reminiscent of Frank Lloyd Wright's legendary creations. With 30' high ceilings, walls of stone and a lush tropical entry lobby with floating staircase, this estate is one-of-a-kind."

Sophie may well have felt right at home being surrounded by the pad's walls of stone, after making a name for herself playing "Game of Thrones" character Sansa Stark, who resided at the castle of Winterfell. However, the fictional abode didn't have any swimming pools, unlike at Sophie's Miami mansion, which boasts a "luxurious pool" as well as a jacuzzi and a separate children's pool.

The listing continues, "With close proximity to Miami Beach and some of the city's most exceptional dining and shopping the home features 6 bed, 9 baths, 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean, chef's kitchen, a discrete staff entrance, a state-of-the-art spa, billiard room, outdoor kitchen, dual-sided full service bar for indoor/outdoor serving, a luxurious pool and jacuzzi and separate children's pool.

"This unique home is truly a private resort and an absolute must see."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Christina Ricci Can't Bear to Look at 'Realistic' Photos of Herself as She Wants to Look 27 Forever

Rihanna Looking Forward to Spending Christmas With Baby Son for First Time
Related Posts
Joe Jonas Not Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving This Year

Joe Jonas Not Eating Turkey on Thanksgiving This Year

Joe Jonas Felt Irritated by 'Every Little Thing' Before Seeking Therapy

Joe Jonas Felt Irritated by 'Every Little Thing' Before Seeking Therapy

Joe Jonas Regrets Pursuing Career as Kid

Joe Jonas Regrets Pursuing Career as Kid

Joe Jonas and Khalid Celebrate Veterans Day by Releasing 'Not Alone' From 'Devotion'

Joe Jonas and Khalid Celebrate Veterans Day by Releasing 'Not Alone' From 'Devotion'

Latest News
Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving In Talks With New Shoe Company After Nike Split

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries
  • Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton Feels 'Hurt and Betrayed' by Prince Harry Over Netflix Docuseries

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer
  • Dec 23, 2022

Ana de Armas Fans Score a Win in $5 Million Lawsuit Over Deceptive Movie Trailer

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'
  • Dec 23, 2022

James Gunn Breaks Silence on Rumors Gal Gadot Is 'Booted' From 'Wonder Woman'

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth
  • Dec 23, 2022

Blac Chyna Accused of Hitting Comedian Gerald Huston in the Mouth

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App
  • Dec 23, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes on Joining 'Too White' Dating App

Most Read
Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery
Celebrity

Sonya Eddy Died After Suffering From 'Uncontainable' Infection Following Surgery

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Joe Budden Reacts After Being Ripped by Vivica A. Fox Over His Megan Thee Stallion Comments

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

Ice Cube's Son O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Lily Allen Defend Themselves Amid 'Nepo Babies' Label

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

LaNisha Cole Shares Cryptic Post About 'Leaving Toxic Relationships' After Shading Nick Cannon

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Demi Moore Shares Happy Family Pic With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Alicia Silverstone Breaks Her Limit by Going Naked for PETA

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Yung Miami Speechless as She's Grilled by G Herbo About Diddy's Newborn Child

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Asian Doll Says She's 'Single' One Month After Debuting New Boyfriend

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi

Lil Scrappy Reportedly Dating Erica Mena After Splitting With Wife Bambi