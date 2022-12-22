Khloe Kardashian's Daughter Singing About Losing Her First Tooth

Instagram Celebrity

Khloe reveals that her oldest child True is expecting a visit from the Tooth Fairy this coming Christmas as the little girl looks excited in the Instagram video shared by her mom.

Dec 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian reveals her daughter has lost her first tooth. A mother to four-year-old True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson, the 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 21 to reveal in a festive video that the little one is now expecting a visit from the Tooth Fairy.

"She lost her first tooth. Say 'Ho, Ho, Ho Merry Christmas Everyone,' " she said.

True can then be heard singing about her lost tooth as she broke the news to her mom's 284 million followers on the social media app. True sings, "I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth, I lost my teeth, I lost my toe! Tell everyone!" to which Khloe asks, "You lost your toe?!"

True Thompson shows off her tooth gap

"The Kardashians" star - who also welcomed a son via surrogate in August - then asks her daughter whether she would prefer to be Santa or Mrs. Claus. True replied, "Mrs Santa!"

Earlier this month, Khloe took a lie detector test to dismiss rumours that she is still sleeping with former NBA star Tristan. The Good American founder has been filmed taking a polygraph in a video for Vanity Fair with her sister Kourtney Kardashian asking questions.

Her elder sibling didn't hold back as she pushed Khloe to talk about her former partner Tristan who she split from last year. After Khloe is hooked up to the machine, she says, "I'm like so freaked out ... I don't even know what you're about to ask me. Oh my God. Freaking out."

Kourtney goes on to ask her sister some easy questions including her name before moving on to a more sensitive subject as she said to Khloe, "Is there anything you'd like me to ask you? To clear up any rumours?" and she then added, "Oh, are you still sleeping with Tristan?"

Khloe replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not," and Kourtney then checked with the polygraph examiner to see if her sister was lying and when they declared she was being truthful, Kourtney declared, "Bravo!" Khloe then added, "I would die if it said I was."

