 

B. Simone Claps Back at Critics After Commenting on DaBaby's Post

The 'Wild 'N Out' star appears to defends herself against haters who criticize her social media moves after she leaves an eyebrow-raising emoji on the rapper's Instagram post.

  • Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - B. Simone is unapologetic for making her feelings be known to public. The comedian has defended herself against haters who seemingly criticized her social media moves after she commented on DaBaby's post.

On Thursday, October 20, the "Suge" hitmaker shared photos of his quality time with his daughter. The 30-year-old was seen teaching the toddler how to play basketball, with one of the snaps showing the little girl sitting on his lap in a car.

B. Simone was among those who swooned over the adorable pictures, leaving a smiling face with heart-eyes emoji in the comment section. The backlash was swift, as many called her out for being "messy."

Apparently catching wind of the criticism, B. Simone later took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at the haters. Unapologetic for her comment, she wrote, "Every single thing that I comment on social media I would say in person. Because it's nice and honest."

"The stuff y'all comment. You never would say out loud to another human," she added. "….Bih shhhhh. Social media has turned y'all into something your not. I'm the same on and off the net." In a separate post, she insisted, "I'm not changing my character because your uncomfortable."

This comes on the heels of rumors that DaniLeigh refused to film "Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out" with B. Simone over her alleged relationship with DaBaby. "I don't agree with it, but I understand it. Especially, you know she's not that mature. We're just going to have grace for her moving forward," B. Simone confirmed the allegations on the "Tamron Hall Show".

Dani later played down the drama, claiming that it wasn't her idea to have B. Simone removed from the episode, but her team made the request because she and the comedian were not on great terms. The singer said she agreed to it, believing that it's the best decision rather than making it awkward by having her sit next to B. Simone on the show.

