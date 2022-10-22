Vogue and Balenciaga Drop Kanye West Amid Anti-Semitic and 'WLM' T-Shirts Controversies

Cover Images/Barbera/INFphoto.com Celebrity

It's been reported that neither the magazine nor the French fashion house intends to work with the rapper/designer again amid his anti-Semitic and 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt controversies.

Oct 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - There won't be collaboration between Kanye West and Vogue ever again. A spokesperson for the fashion magazine revealed on Friday, October 21 that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intends to work with the rapper/designer again amid his anti-Semitic and White Lives Matter T-Shirt controversies.

A source told Page Six that the fashion royal is ready to cut the Grammy winner off in the wake of his antics. "Anna has had enough," the insider claimed, adding, "She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle."

It arrived after Ye attacked Vogue's contributing editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson, who criticized his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts. The "Gold Digger" hitmaker blasted Gabrielle in response to her criticism of the designs that Ye debuted at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on October 3.

Sharing a video from the show, Gabrielle wrote on her Instagram Story, "I'm fuming… collecting my thoughts …" Branding the design "indefensible behavior," she added on another post, "I guess I get what he tried to do - he thought it was duchampian. It wasn't. It didn't land and it was deeply offensive, violent and dangerous."

Meanwhile, Vogue isn't the only fashion royal that refuses to work with Ye again amid his controversy. On the same day, Balenciaga announced that it had severed ties with the "Donda" artist. "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the French fashion house's parent company Kering told WWD.

The decision came as a surprise as creative director Demna Gvasalia has been a close friend and collaborator of Ye for many years. Most recently, the two teamed up for their Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collections. The pair also worked together for the hip-hop star's "Donda 2" listening parties and even designed Ye's then-wife Kim Kardashian's masked 2021 Met Gala look.