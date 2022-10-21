Jason Sudeikis' Ex-GF Keeley Hazell Subtly Shades Olivia Wilde Over Salad Dressing Drama

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

According to Jason and Olivia's former nanny, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director allegedly made the special recipe for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles while she's still in a relationship with the comedian.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis' former fling Keeley Hazell apparently joins Olivia Wilde's controversial salad dressing drama. Keeley appeared to throw a subtle shade to the "Don't Worry Darling" director with a cryptic social media post.

On Thursday, October 20, Keeley turned to Instagram Story to post a choice excerpt of seeming significance from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel "Heartburn". " 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?' " the underlined excerpt read on the 36-year-old model's post.

"So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version," the emphasized section continued. "Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it."

The telling quote was right above the now-infamous salad dressing recipe that Olivia shared the day prior. "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar," the recipe, which Olivia allegedly made for her current boyfriend Harry Styles, read. "Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

Keeley Hazell appeared to shade Olivia Wilde after salad dressing controversy.

Keeley's cryptic social media post came after Jason and Olivia's former nanny made a series of shocking claims about the exes during an interview with Daily Mail. According to the anonymous nanny, Jason threw himself under Olivia's car in an effort to stop her from going to visit Harry with a salad covered in Ephron's dressing.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny claimed. "She was saying, 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said, 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?' So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

Although Olivia went back inside their Los Angeles home, it was the last straw for the actor. "He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the nanny continued. "Jason told me, 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].' "

However, both Olivia and Jason slammed the "false and scurrilous accusations." In a joint statement, they declared, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."