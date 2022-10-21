 

Jason Sudeikis' Ex-GF Keeley Hazell Subtly Shades Olivia Wilde Over Salad Dressing Drama

Jason Sudeikis' Ex-GF Keeley Hazell Subtly Shades Olivia Wilde Over Salad Dressing Drama
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

According to Jason and Olivia's former nanny, the 'Don't Worry Darling' director allegedly made the special recipe for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles while she's still in a relationship with the comedian.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jason Sudeikis' former fling Keeley Hazell apparently joins Olivia Wilde's controversial salad dressing drama. Keeley appeared to throw a subtle shade to the "Don't Worry Darling" director with a cryptic social media post.

On Thursday, October 20, Keeley turned to Instagram Story to post a choice excerpt of seeming significance from Nora Ephron's 1983 autobiographical novel "Heartburn". " 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?' " the underlined excerpt read on the 36-year-old model's post.

"So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version," the emphasized section continued. "Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it."

The telling quote was right above the now-infamous salad dressing recipe that Olivia shared the day prior. "Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar," the recipe, which Olivia allegedly made for her current boyfriend Harry Styles, read. "Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

  See also...

Keeley Hazell's IG Story

Keeley Hazell appeared to shade Olivia Wilde after salad dressing controversy.

Keeley's cryptic social media post came after Jason and Olivia's former nanny made a series of shocking claims about the exes during an interview with Daily Mail. According to the anonymous nanny, Jason threw himself under Olivia's car in an effort to stop her from going to visit Harry with a salad covered in Ephron's dressing.

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny claimed. "She was saying, 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said, 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?' So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave."

Although Olivia went back inside their Los Angeles home, it was the last straw for the actor. "He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the nanny continued. "Jason told me, 'She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she's leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry].' "

However, both Olivia and Jason slammed the "false and scurrilous accusations." In a joint statement, they declared, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

You can share this post!

Olivia Rodrigo Fans Beg for New Music as She Posts New Random Photos

Pete Davidson and Former 'SNL' Co-Star Kenan Thompson to Reunite on 'Bupkis'

Related Posts
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Slam Former Nanny Over 'False and Scurrilous Accusations'

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde Slam Former Nanny Over 'False and Scurrilous Accusations'

Comedians and Their Surprisingly Stunning Exes

Comedians and Their Surprisingly Stunning Exes

Jason Sudeikis Claimed to Be Still Hooking Up With Keeley Hazell Amid Breakup Rumors

Jason Sudeikis Claimed to Be Still Hooking Up With Keeley Hazell Amid Breakup Rumors

Jason Sudeikis Not Aware Olivia Wilde Would Be Served With Custody Papers at CinemaCon

Jason Sudeikis Not Aware Olivia Wilde Would Be Served With Custody Papers at CinemaCon

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head