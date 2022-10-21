Pete Davidson and Former 'SNL' Co-Star Kenan Thompson to Reunite on 'Bupkis'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG TV

Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano and Chase Sui Wonders also join Kenan as they land guest roles on the Peacock series, which is a fictionalized version of Pete's life.

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson may no longer be working together on "Saturday Night Live", but the two will soon share screen on Pete's series "Bupkis". Kenan reportedly will be guest-starring on the Peacock show, which is a fictionalized version of Pete's life.

Details about Kenan's character are still under wraps, unfortunately. Also landing guest roles on the half-hour live-action comedy are Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano and Chase Sui Wonders. Their characters have yet to be known. They'll be joining previously announced cast members, including Pete himself, Edie Falco as Pete's mom and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

Pete and Kenan aren't the only stars who will have a pleasant reunion through "Bupkis". The show also serves as a reunion for Ray in multiple directions. The "Somewhere in Queens" actor previously worked together with Joe in Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman". Additionally, Ray will reunite with Brad, with whom he co-starred on Emmy Award-winning comedy "Everybody Loves Raymond" until 2005.

In addition to starring on, Pete writes and executive produces "Bupkis". Dave Sirus and Judah Miller will also write and executive produce the show along with the comedian, with Judah serving as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David of Broadway Video will also executive produce as Jason Orley will serve as director and co-executive producer.

"Bupkis" is described as a semi-autobiographical comedy loosely based on "The King of Staten Island actor's life. Per Peacock, it will "combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known."