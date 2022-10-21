Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Celebrate 10th Anniversary, Reveal They Had Wedding Vow Renewal

Instagram Celebrity

When commemorating the milestone, the 'Mirror' hitmaker and his wife took to their respective Instagram accounts to unleash photos throughout their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were celebrating their 10-year anniversary. When commemorating the milestone, the "Mirror" hitmaker and his wife took to their respective Instagram accounts to unleash photos throughout their relationship.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" the 41-year-old crooner gushed in his post shared on Wednesday, October 19. "I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"

Jessica echoed the sentiment in her own caption. "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," the "Candy" leading lady gushed.

Hours later, Jessica revealed on Instagram Story that she and her husband had a wedding vow renewal in Italy. Alongside a photo of the two dressed in white, she penned, "From our vow renewal this summer in Italy where it all went down (and in @giambattistavalliparis again!)"

Jessica, who shares two children with Justin, opened up about their marriage when speaking to Access Hollywood in April. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the fblink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,' " she said at that time.

"I just feel really proud of it," the 40-year-old actress went on noting. "We've had our ups and down like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."