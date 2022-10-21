 

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates

Boosie Badazz Denies Feuding With Kevin Gates
The beef rumors emerged 13 years ago following the murder of the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper's rival, Nussie, who Kevin was affiliated with.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has shut down rumors about him beefing with Kevin Gates. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper set the record straight when sitting down with VladTV on Wednesday, October 19.

"I ain't never had no issues with [Kevin]," the 39-year-old, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., stated. "If I had it issue with him, it would have been known. But I ain’t never had no issue with him."

DJ Vlad later shared his theory about the alleged feud. "When I looked on the Internet, they were saying it was about how [Kevin] and Nussie were cool and had a song together. I heard it was over that," he said.

In response, Boosie replied, "Nah, nah [not true]. I can't control who people do songs with. Kevin Gates ain't never say he was coming out there for nobody. I ain't never had nothing with no Gates."

The beef rumors emerged 13 years ago following the murder of Boosie's rival, Nussie, who Kevin was affiliated with. In the same year, the "Set It Off" spitter was found not guilty after being accused of ordering a hit on the rapper.

Kevin himself has previously made it clear that things were all good between him and Boosie. "I've never had a situation with him," he said when speaking to TMZ back in 2019.

