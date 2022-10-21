 

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True
Instagram
Celebrity

The Canadian-American professional basketball player, who also shares a baby boy with his former partner Khloe Kardashian, shares a photo of the adorable gift on his Instagram Story.

  • Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is such a proud father. On Wednesday, October 19, the NBA star gave fans a look at a sweet handmade gift from his daughter True, whom he shares with his ex Khloe Kardashian.

Making use of Instagram Story, the athlete shared a photo of a picture frame crafted by the toddler. It featured a heart-shaped window for a black-and-white picture of the two smiling ear-to-ear.

The 4-year-old also glued on some scrabble tiles spelling out "D-A-D" and "True 2022." There were also words that read, "I love you daddy." In the caption of the post, Tristan gushed, "Lights my heart #myprincess."

  See also...

Aside from True, Tristan and Khloe share a baby boy, whom they welcomed via surrogate on August 5. It was unveiled that the exes have agreed that "The Kardashians" star will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."

A source told HollywoodLife.com, "Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she's more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child's life as much as he wants."

The so-called insider went on to say that "Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy." The informant added, "Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister."

The embryo was implanted into a surrogate in November 2021. However, by December words got out that Tristan had secretly fathered a child, a son named Theo, with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

You can share this post!

Dixie D'Amelio Feels 'So Low' After Being Diagnosed With Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Celebrate 10th Anniversary, Reveal They Had Wedding Vow Renewal
Related Posts
Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Party With OnlyFans Model as Khloe Kardashian Debuts Their Son

Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Party With OnlyFans Model as Khloe Kardashian Debuts Their Son

Tristan Thompson Pays Child Support to Maralee Nichols Despite Refusing to Meet Their Son

Tristan Thompson Pays Child Support to Maralee Nichols Despite Refusing to Meet Their Son

Tristan Thompson Clowned by BM Maralee Nichols After Claiming He's 'Wiser' Now

Tristan Thompson Clowned by BM Maralee Nichols After Claiming He's 'Wiser' Now

Tristan Thompson Shows Off Eldest Son's Basketball Skills as Khloe Gets Full Custody of Baby No. 2

Tristan Thompson Shows Off Eldest Son's Basketball Skills as Khloe Gets Full Custody of Baby No. 2

Most Read
Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money
Celebrity

Caesar Emanuel Slammed for Saying He Regrets Abusing His Dogs Because It Costs Him a Lot of Money

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Kanye West Reportedly Used to Hook Up With Virgil Abloh

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Ice Spice Shockingly Unrecognizable Without Her Wig in Pre-Fame Picture

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Soulja Boy Leaves Fans Baffled After He Pays Strangers $1,000 to Be His 'Sandwich Holder'

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

Kanye West Threatened With $250M Lawsuit by George Floyd's Family

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Cut Ties With Kanye West After Ye Claims She Slept With Meek Mill

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kanye West's Kris Jenner-Drake Hookup Claims

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Is Close to Finalizing Divorce From Kim Kardashian

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Brad Pitt Has No Hard Feelings About Emily Ratajkowski Dating DJ Orazio Rispo

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez Seen Walking Hand-in-Hand With Fitness Guru Jac Cordeiro

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Yung Joc Desperately Asks Fans to Help Him Contact Zelle User He Accidentally Sent $1.8K

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head

Fans Are Not Feeling Blac Chyna's 'Pac-Man' Shaved Head