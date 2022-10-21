Tristan Thompson Gives Fans a Look at Sweet Gift From Daughter True

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian-American professional basketball player, who also shares a baby boy with his former partner Khloe Kardashian, shares a photo of the adorable gift on his Instagram Story.

Oct 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson is such a proud father. On Wednesday, October 19, the NBA star gave fans a look at a sweet handmade gift from his daughter True, whom he shares with his ex Khloe Kardashian.



Making use of Instagram Story, the athlete shared a photo of a picture frame crafted by the toddler. It featured a heart-shaped window for a black-and-white picture of the two smiling ear-to-ear.

The 4-year-old also glued on some scrabble tiles spelling out "D-A-D" and "True 2022." There were also words that read, "I love you daddy." In the caption of the post, Tristan gushed, "Lights my heart #myprincess."

Aside from True, Tristan and Khloe share a baby boy, whom they welcomed via surrogate on August 5. It was unveiled that the exes have agreed that "The Kardashians" star will have sole legal and physical custody of their baby full time."

A source told HollywoodLife.com, "Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she's more than happy for Tristan to be present in their child's life as much as he wants."

The so-called insider went on to say that "Tristan is so excited to have welcomed a son because he really wanted another boy." The informant added, "Tristan already has such a close bond with True and he loves seeing how excited she is to have become a big sister."

The embryo was implanted into a surrogate in November 2021. However, by December words got out that Tristan had secretly fathered a child, a son named Theo, with another woman, Maralee Nichols.