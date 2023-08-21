 

Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App

Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App
Instagram
Celebrity

The Sporty Spice has turned to the celebrity dating app Raya in a bid to search for love after she went her separate ways with longterm boyfriend Joe Marshall.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Melanie C has signed up for the celebrity dating app Raya. Sporty Spice broke up with her long-term boyfriend Joe Marshall last year and is now searching for romance on the app - with her profile featuring sultry snaps and listing her interests as food, travel and cycling.

"Mel's in a really good place. She is loving performing and meeting fans. Meeting someone would just be a bonus," a friend of the Spice Girl member told The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

The 49-year-old star was spotted enjoying dates with gallery owner Cassius Colman earlier this year and she recently discussed how her fame made romance more "complicated" and explained that she has never wanted to get hitched.

  Editors' Pick

Melanie said, "I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated. But who knows the reasons why some people find a soulmate and stay together for ever and then other people don't."

She added, "I've never, never wanted to marry. Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion. I've decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that's a good way to not have regrets."

Melanie recently suggested that all of the Spice Girls would like to play at Glastonbury next year amid persistent talk of a reunion at the festival. The star played at Worthy Farm earlier this summer and would relish the chance to reunite with Geri Halliwell, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham at the world-famous event.

Melanie told BBC Radio 6 Music, "Like I said to the audience during a couple of Spice Girls songs, 'A bit of a warm-up for next year?' They're rehearsed, they know the words, they're ready. So, if I can drag the other girls along ... I say 'drag' the other girls along - all of the Spice Girls would like to play Glasto, that is the truth. It's just getting it together, the timing being right."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Liam Payne Feels 'Little Wobbly' Ahead of 30th Birthday, Cheryl Wants to Show Him 'Non-Party Life'
Related Posts
Melanie C Teases Spice Girls Reunion at Next Year's Glastonbury Festival

Melanie C Teases Spice Girls Reunion at Next Year's Glastonbury Festival

Mel C Has Found New Love After Split From Longtime Boyfriend

Mel C Has Found New Love After Split From Longtime Boyfriend

Mel C Reveals Her 'Ultimate Dream' Is to Reunite With Victoria Beckham on Stage

Mel C Reveals Her 'Ultimate Dream' Is to Reunite With Victoria Beckham on Stage

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Mel C Calls Off Poland NYE Concert Amid Growing Anti-LGBTQ Views in the Country

Latest News
Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App
  • Aug 21, 2023

Melanie C Looking for Love in Online Dating App

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
  • Aug 21, 2023

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66
  • Aug 21, 2023

'This Is Us' Star Ron Cephas Jones Died at 66

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'
  • Aug 21, 2023

Penelope Cruz Credits Her Eagerness to Learn Something New for Taking Away 'a Lot of Fears'

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show
  • Aug 21, 2023

Meghan Markle Hoping to Land Her Own Talk Show

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film
  • Aug 21, 2023

Taika Waititi to Add Very Formidable Foe and Outlandish Beasts If He Returns for Another 'Thor' Film

Most Read
Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her
Celebrity

Keke Palmer's Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Shuts Down Reports About Him Having 'Moved On' From Her

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Nicki Minaj Proudly Shows Off Her Natural Beauty Before Plastic Surgery in Throwback Video

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Sam Asghari Accused of Sexual Harassment by Gym Member Amid Divorce From Britney Spears

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Tori Spelling Allegedly Cried After Learning Her Dad Gave All His Fortune to Her Mom

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Blueface Yells at GF Jaidyn Alexis for Flubbing Her Lyrics In the Studio

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Car Dealership Calls Katharine McPhee's Nanny's Death a 'Heavy Burden'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Britney Spears Feels 'Pretty Damn Good' Amid Sam Asghari Divorce as She No Longer Hides Her 'Pain'

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Charlize Theron Shuts Down Rumors She Had Facelift Due to Her Different Look

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats

Grand Jury in Donald Trump Case Face Death Threats