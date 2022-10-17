Kanye Accuses Jewish of 'Owning Black Voice' as He's Angry After Being Blocked by 'Jewish Media'

Netflix Celebrity

Kanye West launches into a new tirade against Jewish people after he was blocked from Twitter and Instagram following his widely-condemned anti-semitic posts.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West complained about being "blocked out" by the "Jewish media." The "Gold Digger" rapper was left unimpressed at the response to his controversial comments, which came in the wake of a row over him wearing a "White Lives Matters" t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week, after he was recently blocked from Instagram and Twitter for anti-Semitic posts.

"They blocked me out. The Jewish media blocked me out," he moaned when speaking on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" podcast. "This s*** lit. I'm lit, right? I'm lit. I'm lit, you know what I'm saying?"

Kanye accused Jewish people of having "owned the Black voice" and warned they had "poked the bear too f****** long."

He said, "Either it's through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it's all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney. [People are] used to getting screwed by the Jewish media."

The 45-year-old star - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - then blasted JP Morgan Chase following the bank's decision to ask him to take his business elsewhere.

He claimed, "I put $140 million into JPMorgan, and they treated me like s***. So if JP Morgan Chase is treating me like that, how they treating the rest of y'all? I am outraged. [They] told Candace Owens she couldn't hang out with [me]."

The "Runaway" rapper was blocked from Twitter hours after Instagram had done the same for a widely-condemned tweet, which was removed by the platform.

He had written, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."