Boosie Badazz Slams Kanye West Over George Floyd Fentanyl Comments

It has also been reported that the family of George Floyd is considering filing a lawsuit against the Yeezy designer after he claimed on 'Drink Champs' that George died of fentanyl.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) called out Kanye West over his recent comments. Taking to his Twitter account, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper slammed the "Donda" artist after he claimed on "Drink Champs" that George Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use rather than as a result of police officer Derek Chauvin's actions.

"Tryin to s**t on GF N F**K UP HIS GLORY SMH #really," Boosie fumed shortly after Kanye made appearance on the REVOLT TV show on Sunday, October 16. He then suggested it was Ye himself who was tripping, saying, "I THINK U ON FENTANYL."

In a follow-up post, the Louisiana rapper directly tagged Ye and wrote, "@kanyewest THE HATRED YOU HAVE FOR BLACKS IS SAD. N they STILL SUPPORT YOUR C**N A**." Listing the "Famous" rapper's antics, Boosie continued, "First Slavery was a choice,white lives matter,now George Floyd etc.N ITS SAD THAT BLACKS WITH A PLATFORM AINT TELLING U S**T for ATTACKING OUR RACE LIKE U DO #WELLIAM U SICK FRFR."

The family of George Floyd also responded to Kanye's claims. Through a Twitter post on Sunday, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered. "While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye's false statements about the manner of his death," the attorney wrote. "Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family's fight."

Kanye landed in hot water once again after he claimed that George died of fentanyl instead of being killed by officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. "They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn't even on his neck like that," the Yeezy designer said on "Drink Champs", citing Candace Owens' documentary "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM".

George died in 2020. His death was determined to be caused by a lack of oxygen which resulted in brain damage and heart failure. The police officer was found guilty of the murder and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. At the time, Ye donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.