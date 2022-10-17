Cam'ron Laughs Off Himself After Nia Long Ignores His Flirty DM Amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Cover Images/AP/Ken Katz/INFphoto.com Celebrity

Killa Cam tries to shoot his shot with the 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' alum after her fiance was suspended as Boston Celtics head coach for having an affair with a female employee.

AceShowbiz - Cam'ron has his eyes on Nia Long and wasted no time to make a move. The Harlem rapper has shot his shot with the actress amid her fiance Ime Udoka cheating scandal and when his attempt to reach out to her privately got no response, he didn't hesitate to make it public.

The "Hey Ma" hitmaker took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 16 to unveil his DM to Nia, in which he tried to flirt with her. He opened his message with, "Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out."

Killa Cam then praised Nia, "Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold." Weighing on Ime's affair, the actor/record producer said, "You shouldn't be taken advantage of and exploited as you did nothing to deserve this. Especially all over these sports networks. You're bigger and better [than] that."

Cam'ron went on reasoning why they should be together, "You're a queen, and by the way, I'm a king. Together we can achieve the greatness we were both [destined] for as a couple. (Une vie a Vivre) that means 'we have one life to live.' Pardon my French lol."

The "Oh Boy" emcee said that he was inspired to reach out to Nia "as I sit here sipping gazpacho and watching 'the best man'," "because that's what I am the best man for you!!" He joked, "Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say 'Ni-amour'."

"I leave you with this 'the most difficult thing is the decision o act the rest is merely technical.' Until the next time the sun rises and moon falls," the rap star ended the letter, which he signed off with several heart emojis.

In the caption, Cam'ron revealed, "This was last week. Still no response Lolol."

Ime was suspended by Boston Celtics for the whole NBA season after he was caught having an affair with a married female employee, who has since been identified as team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch.

In a statement released after the team's decision, Ime said, "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down." The 45-year-old added, "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Meanwhile, Nia addressed the scandal in her own statement, which read, "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

The "NCIS: Los Angeles" alum remains mum on the status of her relationship with Ime, but she was seen ditching her engagement ring during an outing in Los Angeles on October 1. When asked by a photographer if she was "working things out" with her fiance, she let out an exasperated laugh, before walking away and into her car.