'House of the Dragon' Season Finale Trailer: Dance of the Dragons Has Begun

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - The first season "House of the Dragon" is coming to an end next week. Ahead of the highly-anticipated season finale of the "Game of Thrones" prequel, HBO unleashes a promo for the episode that will finally feature Dance of the Dragons, the major civil war in the history of the Seven Kingdoms.

The episode honors Rhaenyra Targaryen as it is titled "The Black Queen". Opening the preview is Rhaenys Targaryen, who warns the pregnant princess. "The Greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra. And for your children," she tells her nephew, who is joined by Rhaenyra's husband/uncle Daemon.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Daemon tells Rhaenyra, "You cannot bend the knee to the Hightowers. They stole your birthright." As for Rhaenys, she suggests that people are pressuring Rhaenyra to start a war against the Greens as she says, "Every man standing round the Painted Table urges her to plunge the realm into war."

Rhaenyra's son Jacaerys Velaryon, meanwhile, is ready to help his mother to win the civil war. "Send us," he says. In one scene, Rhaenyra is seen wearing her father's crown during Black Council meeting as they plot their next moves to reclaim the throne from Rhaenyra's half-brother Aegon II Targaryen.

Before the preview ends, dragons are featured flying, spitting fire and roaring as it teases the tense fight in the finale.

Meanwhile, episode 9 titled "The Green Council" was packed with action, adventure, scheming as well as intrigue. Everyone in the small council, except for Master of Coin Lord Lyman Beesbury, was on board with Aegon sitting on the Iron Throne. Ser Criston, however, quickly silenced him by smashing the other party's head on the council's table.

They agreed that in the wake of King Viserys' death, they needed to act quickly to anoint Aegon and eliminate Rhaenyra. By eliminating, it meant killing her, her husband and her children. Upon hearing the plan, Alicent noted that Viserys would not want his own daughter dead, though she agreed that they needed to do something to stop Rhaenyra from challenging Aegon's throne.

Meanwhile, they struggled to find Aegon. The soon-to-be king apparently spent some time to watch death matches between enslaved children. To make it worse, he let his own bastards to be trained in the ring.

While Arryk, Erryk, Criston and Aemond were looking for Aegon, Lord Otto was holding court for all the lords that happened to be around at the time of Viserys' death. They asked the lords to pledge their banners to Aegon. Two of them declined the request and were later arrested.

The episode also saw Alicent trying to make Rhaenys turn her back on Rhaenyra and join the Greens. Despite her effort, Rhaenys didn't fall for Alicent's words. With the help of Arryk, Rhaenys tried to escape the town through Blackwater Bay. However, the crowd for Aegon's coronation ceremony made it hard for her. Rhaenys then went inside the castle and rescued Meleys. Meleys and Rhaenys seemingly wanted to warn Aegon and Alicent as Rhaenys' dragon stopped right in front of Aegon before it turned to leave.