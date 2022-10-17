Rebel Wilson Further Fuels Ramona Agruma Engagement Rumors With Mysterious Diamond Ring

Cover Images/Axelle Woussen Celebrity

The 'Senior Year' leading lady isn't trying to hide the massive sparkly band when she poses for photos on the red carpet at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson has once again left many wondering if she has gotten engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. The "Pitch Perfect" star further fueled the engagement rumors with her mysterious diamond ring on that finger.

The 42-year-old Australian actress was seen sporting a massive sparkly band when she arrived at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 15. For the event, she showed off her slimmed-down figure in a romantic velvet dress with lace edging.

Rebel paired the dress with black platform heels and had her long blonde hair down as she rocked bright red lipstick. The beauty clearly didn't try to hide the ring as she flaunted it while posing for photos on the carpet.

Rebel's appearance at the event comes one day after she got attention by posting a cozy Instagram photo with her girlfriend Ramona while wearing the same ring. The "Senior Year" leading lady had one arm around the pretty gal while looking as happy as could be as they stood outside with an epic skyline behind them. "Date night @alexisrael's 40th!" she captioned the photo.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to demand answers in the comments section. "Do I spot a wedding ring?" wrote one, while another asked, "Are you engaged?" Someone else observed, "You guys engaged? You both look so happy and glowing!!"

Rebel and Ramona's bond could clearly be seen in the snapshot and it's not too surprising considering the lovebirds have seemed closer than ever since announcing their romance in June, with Rebel coming out as a bisexual. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess#loveislove," Rebel wrote in the caption of a smiling close-up photo of the couple.

Shortly after the announcement, a source told HollywoodLife.com that the pair had "amazing chemistry" and clicked really well. "It was literally love at first sight and since then the two have been inseparable," said the informant. "They have met each other's families and friends and have gone on countless trips together. Ramona inspires Rebel to be the best she can be. They work out together, cook dinners together and they are with each other 24/7 pretty much."