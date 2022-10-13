Cynthia Bailey and Estranged Husband Mike Hill 'Remain Good Friends' Despite Split

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and her estranged husband also declare in a joint statement that they 'will always cherish the many memories [they've] shared together as husband and wife.'

AceShowbiz - Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have finally confirmed their split. Despite ending their marriage after two years, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" and her estranged husband declared that they "remain good friends."

"LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways," the now-exes said in a joint statement shared with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 12. "No one is to blame, and we are grateful that we remain good friends."

"We will always cherish the many memories we've shared together as husband and wife. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters," they added. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!"

While Cynthia and Mike didn't disclose the reason for their separation, a source shared, "Cynthia and Mike have been having issues for a while and tried working on things but weren't able to come to a resolution. The two have been busy with work and it wasn't easy on their relationship."

The first to report the pair's breakup was theJasmineBRAND. Sources told the outlet that the reality TV star and the sports anchor have "separated for awhile now" and that everything between the pair is "amicable."

"They really do love each other and it wasn't anything scandalous or anyone at fault... It just didn't work out," the insiders added. Meanwhile, Radar Online claimed the former couple filed for divorce before what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

Cynthia and Mike were first linked romantically in late 2018 following her divorce from her first husband, Peter Thomas. Shortly after going public with their romance, the 55-year-old model told Bravo, "If I can't make it with Mike Hill, then I'm just meant to be single for the rest of my life."