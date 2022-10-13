 

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years
Instagram
Music

In June 2020, the 'Do We Have a Problem?' rapper opened up that he charged $100,000 for a guest verse despite having assisted hits like Future and Drake's 'Life Is Good' remix, DJ Khaled's 'You Stay' and Travis Scott's 'Highest in the Room' remix.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby definitely knows his worth. Becoming one of the most in-demand rappers in the game right now, the "Do We Have a Problem?" hitmaker unveiled that he has upped his feature rate.

The 27-year-old addressed the increase when making an appearance in the Wednesday, October 12 episode of Big Loon's "The Experience" podcast. "I don't even be doing features no more," he said when asked how much he charges for a verse. "Like, $300,000, $350,000. But I ain't been doing features lately."

Lil Baby further explained that he paused his guest appearances because he was busy working on his new project. However, the Grammy-winning hip-hop star noted that he's willing to hop on a track when he's got the time. "But if I know I ain't putting out no album, or I ain't got nothing going on, like, why not?" he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Baby addressed his time behind bars, balancing his career with family life, and finally finding happiness. "There was a long time I wasn't happy, though. … But now I'm finally in like a happy stage. I wake up, I'll be happy now," he shared.

  See also...

Later, host Big Loon asked Lil Baby what caused him to be unhappy. "I don't know. A lot of s**t I be going through, getting adjusted to this, changing, having to stop being around people I'm used to being around," the "Drip Too Hard" spitter responded. He then elaborated, "It was just like adapting to my new environment…me in a little dark spot for a minute, man."

Of his feature rate, Lil Baby previously revealed that he charged $100,000 for a guest verse despite having assisted hits like Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" remix, DJ Khaled's "You Stay", Yo Gotti's "Put a Date on It" and Travis Scott (II)'s "Highest in the Room" remix. "At this point, it's safe to say I want 100k for a feature," Lil Baby tweeted in June 2020.

Responding to Lil Baby's tweet, fellow rapper Lil Durk thought a verse from Lil Baby should be worth much more. "F**k that 200k," tweeted the Chicago rapper. Aside from Lil Durk, Lil Baby's Quality Control Records boss Pierre "Pee" Thomas concurred.

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Explains Why He Thinks Social Media 'F**ked Up' Marriage

Related Posts
Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Releases FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Song 'The World Is Yours to Take'

Lil Baby Releases FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Song 'The World Is Yours to Take'

Lil Baby Remains Mum After Being Caught Partying in Las Vegas Prior to Canceling His Vancouver Show

Lil Baby Remains Mum After Being Caught Partying in Las Vegas Prior to Canceling His Vancouver Show

Lil Baby Cancels Vancouver Show Because His Body Is 'Completely Shut Down'

Lil Baby Cancels Vancouver Show Because His Body Is 'Completely Shut Down'

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan
Music

Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Ashanti Appears to Poke Fun at Irv Gotti's 'Lil D**k' on Diddy's New Song

Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song

Camila Cabello 'Almost Embarrassed' as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and John Legend Sing Her Song

Cardi B Sets Record Straight After Sparking Ice Spice Collaboration Rumors

Cardi B Sets Record Straight After Sparking Ice Spice Collaboration Rumors

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise' Re-Enters Chart After His Death

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' Makes Another History on Billboard 200 Chart

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' Makes Another History on Billboard 200 Chart

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll Release New LP When Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran Are Not on Charts

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll Release New LP When Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran Are Not on Charts

Nicki Minaj and G Herbo Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Nicki Minaj and G Herbo Spark New Collaboration Rumors

Natalie Imbruglia Opted for Androgyny Look in 'Torn' Video Due to Body Dysmorphia

Natalie Imbruglia Opted for Androgyny Look in 'Torn' Video Due to Body Dysmorphia

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Lil Baby Flaunts Stacks of Cash in 'Heyy' Music Video

Ethan Hawke in Awe of Taylor Swift as She Announces New Album

Ethan Hawke in Awe of Taylor Swift as She Announces New Album

Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals

Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals