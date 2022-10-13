Find Out How Much Lil Baby Significantly Upped His Feature Rate in Two Years

Instagram Music

In June 2020, the 'Do We Have a Problem?' rapper opened up that he charged $100,000 for a guest verse despite having assisted hits like Future and Drake's 'Life Is Good' remix, DJ Khaled's 'You Stay' and Travis Scott's 'Highest in the Room' remix.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby definitely knows his worth. Becoming one of the most in-demand rappers in the game right now, the "Do We Have a Problem?" hitmaker unveiled that he has upped his feature rate.

The 27-year-old addressed the increase when making an appearance in the Wednesday, October 12 episode of Big Loon's "The Experience" podcast. "I don't even be doing features no more," he said when asked how much he charges for a verse. "Like, $300,000, $350,000. But I ain't been doing features lately."

Lil Baby further explained that he paused his guest appearances because he was busy working on his new project. However, the Grammy-winning hip-hop star noted that he's willing to hop on a track when he's got the time. "But if I know I ain't putting out no album, or I ain't got nothing going on, like, why not?" he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lil Baby addressed his time behind bars, balancing his career with family life, and finally finding happiness. "There was a long time I wasn't happy, though. … But now I'm finally in like a happy stage. I wake up, I'll be happy now," he shared.

Later, host Big Loon asked Lil Baby what caused him to be unhappy. "I don't know. A lot of s**t I be going through, getting adjusted to this, changing, having to stop being around people I'm used to being around," the "Drip Too Hard" spitter responded. He then elaborated, "It was just like adapting to my new environment…me in a little dark spot for a minute, man."

Of his feature rate, Lil Baby previously revealed that he charged $100,000 for a guest verse despite having assisted hits like Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" remix, DJ Khaled's "You Stay", Yo Gotti's "Put a Date on It" and Travis Scott (II)'s "Highest in the Room" remix. "At this point, it's safe to say I want 100k for a feature," Lil Baby tweeted in June 2020.

Responding to Lil Baby's tweet, fellow rapper Lil Durk thought a verse from Lil Baby should be worth much more. "F**k that 200k," tweeted the Chicago rapper. Aside from Lil Durk, Lil Baby's Quality Control Records boss Pierre "Pee" Thomas concurred.