 

Boosie Badazz Explains Why He Thinks Social Media 'F**ked Up' Marriage

In a sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on 'Drink Champs', the 'Wipe Me Down' rapper weighs in on social media as the hip-hop star calls it the downfall of marriages.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Celebrities' infidelity recently made headlines and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) apparently knows what to blame. In a sneak peek at his appearance on "Drink Champs", the "Wipe Me Down" rapper claims that social media is the downfall of marriages.

"Social media f**ked up everything. It made more avenues for money, but it f**ked up everything," Boosie opines. Detailing his views, he continues, "Marriages. Everything. At first, your b***h used to just see the n***as at work, you, and that's it! And come home! That's all she had to look at! Now, she got 30,000 n***as to look at."

The hosts can't help but laugh out loud at Boosie's remarks. The Louisiana rapper goes on to say, "And she hypnotized by all the other b***es. Those b***hes gettin' s**t on Instagram that she ain't gettin'! So, all that time that don't put in with no money?! It f**ked up everything."

He also shares his take on how social media affects men. "All you had to do was look at your side b***hes, your b***hes at work, your b***h at home, and come back. That's all we had. Couple side b***hes from the other side of town," he notes.

"Now, you hypnotized. You look at your b***h and you see a thousand b***hes look better. Lookin' way better than your b***h," Boosie adds, before concluding, "It's f**ked up. It made us h**s, bruh! It made us h**s."

Upon watching the preview, some fans showed their excitement under the show's Instagram post. "I'm telling you I can't wait for this one to drop. The funniest dude without trying," a person commented.

Some others expressed agreement to what Boosie said. "NOT A SINGLE LIE TOLD!!!!" a fan wrote. Someone else added, "He speaking facts. It changed the game for sure." A user also acknowledged that Boosie, who often made headlines with his controversial views, was right this time, saying, "I say this all of the time. I don't always agree with the homie but he preaching on this episode."

"Drink Champs" with Boosie is set to air on Thursday, October 13 at 10 P.M. on Revolt TV.

