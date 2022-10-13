 

Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man

Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man
Cover Images/RobinLori/PA Images
Celebrity

Several aspects, including facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height, are considered in the study that determines the 'Fast and Furious' actor as the winner.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Prince William may one day ascend to become the King of the Great Britain, but now he has to relinquish his throne as the hottest bald man. The British royal has been defeated by Vin Diesel for the title this year.

According to a study carried out by SEO agency Reboot, the Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise claimed the honor for 2022 with a score of 6.46 out of 10. Different aspects such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height are considered in the study.

The study also looked at the cranial shine factor for each heartthrob. These aspects were then used to create an index score out of 10.

The study shows that Diesel's head is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square meter, which means his head reflects light with 70.46% of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb. The 55-year-old actor is also slightly taller than the average male, at 5-foot-9.

  See also...

Prince William, who previously won the title two times in-a-row, dropped to No. 5 this year with a score of 6.13. Some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his tall height at 6-foot-2, which puts him as the second tallest in the group. The study shows that 15.69% of all tweets regarding Prince William depict him as sexy.

The runner-up place went to actor Stanley Tucci, with a score of 6.33. Though "S.W.A.T." actor Shemar Moore has a shinier head than Diesel with his head reflecting light at 71.85% of a standard light bulb, he came in at number three slot.

Meanwhile, Diesel's former "Fast & Furious" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson only came in at No. 9. At 6-foot-4, the former wrestler-turned-actor is the tallest of the group and scored 3.62 out of 10.

2022's Top 10 Sexiest Bald Men according to Reboot:

  1. Vin Diesel - 6.46/10
  2. Stanley Tucci - 6.33/10
  3. Shemar Moore - 6.25/10
  4. Pitbull - 6.16/10
  5. Prince William - 6.13/10
  6. Jason Statham - 5.96/10
  7. Bruce Willis - 4.75/10
  8. Joe Rogan - 4.37/10
  9. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson - 3.62/10
  10. Mike Tyson - 2.50/10

You can share this post!

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Ben Gordon Allegedly 'Triggered' By 'Airport Karen' Before Punching 10-Year-Old Son Multiple Times
Related Posts
Vin Diesel Enjoys Roman Dinner With Helen Mirren in Celebration of 55th Birthday

Vin Diesel Enjoys Roman Dinner With Helen Mirren in Celebration of 55th Birthday

Paul Walker's Brother Cody Reunites With Vin Diesel Days After Paul's 8th Death Anniversary

Paul Walker's Brother Cody Reunites With Vin Diesel Days After Paul's 8th Death Anniversary

Vin Diesel Publicly Invites Dwayne Johnson to Return for 'Fast and Furious' Finale After Feud

Vin Diesel Publicly Invites Dwayne Johnson to Return for 'Fast and Furious' Finale After Feud

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Shirtless Vin Diesel Flaunts Shocking Dad Bod on Italian Vacation

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge