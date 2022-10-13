Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man

Cover Images/RobinLori/PA Images Celebrity

Several aspects, including facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height, are considered in the study that determines the 'Fast and Furious' actor as the winner.

AceShowbiz - Prince William may one day ascend to become the King of the Great Britain, but now he has to relinquish his throne as the hottest bald man. The British royal has been defeated by Vin Diesel for the title this year.

According to a study carried out by SEO agency Reboot, the Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise claimed the honor for 2022 with a score of 6.46 out of 10. Different aspects such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height are considered in the study.

The study also looked at the cranial shine factor for each heartthrob. These aspects were then used to create an index score out of 10.

The study shows that Diesel's head is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square meter, which means his head reflects light with 70.46% of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb. The 55-year-old actor is also slightly taller than the average male, at 5-foot-9.

Prince William, who previously won the title two times in-a-row, dropped to No. 5 this year with a score of 6.13. Some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his tall height at 6-foot-2, which puts him as the second tallest in the group. The study shows that 15.69% of all tweets regarding Prince William depict him as sexy.

The runner-up place went to actor Stanley Tucci, with a score of 6.33. Though "S.W.A.T." actor Shemar Moore has a shinier head than Diesel with his head reflecting light at 71.85% of a standard light bulb, he came in at number three slot.

Meanwhile, Diesel's former "Fast & Furious" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson only came in at No. 9. At 6-foot-4, the former wrestler-turned-actor is the tallest of the group and scored 3.62 out of 10.

