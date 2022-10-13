Ben Gordon Allegedly 'Triggered' By 'Airport Karen' Before Punching 10-Year-Old Son Multiple Times

AP Photo Celebrity

According to his former girlfriend, Ashley Banks, the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard did not hurt his son Elijah Gordon and that the little boy 'is fine.'

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Details surrounding Ben Gordon's airport arrest have surfaced. According to his former girlfriend Ashley Banks, the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard was "triggered" by an "airport Karen" which later led to him allegedly punching his 10-year-old son Elijah Gordon.

"Someone was being nosy. It was the kiosk lady," Ashley told Daily Mail on Wednesday, October 12. "She was just being a Karen. They got security and he was triggered because he was with his son."

Ashley further explained, "My son's father would never put his hands on his children. He lives and breathes air for his three boys. It was the case of the airport Karen triggering another black man." She added, "[The woman] should be fired. He was just very upset."

"His son was not hurt, he wasn't bruised and is with his aunt. The lady was starting with them and called security and he was getting upset," Ashley continued before defending the former NBA star's character as saying, "He's a good man with a good heart. He's had mental health issues in the past. I don't know exactly what happened but it's all just accusations."

In the meantime, in court documents obtained by The New York Post, it's stated that Ben punched Elijah in the face multiple times after the kid dropped a book at LaGuardia Airport. An American Airlines employee then told police she witnessed the former basketballer slapping the boy and yelling at him after he dropped a book on the floor.

Following the incident, Ben was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault in the third degree and resisting arrest. Judge Edwin Novillo set bail at $20,000 cash, $50,000 insurance bond or $50,000 partially secured bond at 10%.

As for his son, he's treated at Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital. The boy has an order of protection out against his father dating back to May 2018. The order, issued in Illinois, prohibits Ben from "committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty" against his son. The order of protection also prohibits the former athlete from removing his son from the state of Illinois.