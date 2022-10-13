Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Cover Images/JOHN NACION TV

Meanwhile, Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais were at it during the Wednesday, October 12 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reunion as they were involved in heated arguments.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna landed in hot water over her recent comments in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season finale. The 59-year-old received backlash from American Institute for Cancer Research which accused her of using cancer as "emotional blackmail."

During the finale of season 12, Lisa told other Housewives that she would "get sick and get cancer" if she didn't get the gossip about Kathy Hilton's alleged "breakdown" off her chest. The statement didn't sit well with the organization, which claimed that the "Days of Our Lives" alum used "the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail to justify airing her grievances."

Speaking with TMZ, an AICR spokesperson noted there was "no strong evidence to support stress being the cause of cancer." The rep also said that the Bravo personality has "taken a popular (but likely false) concept" and regurgitated it to the show's millions of viewers.

Lisa has yet to respond to the matter.

That aside, Diana Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais were at it during the Wednesday, October 12 episode of the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion. In the outing, Garcelle alleged that she received a "threatening text" from Diana, who claimed that Garcelle played a part in fans blaming her for hiring Instagram "bots" to cyberbully Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax.

In a screenshot of the text, Diana allegedly wrote that Garcelle"wanted to solidify me as racist and actually ruin my life." She continued, "Believe me when I say if anything happens to my children you will be held legally responsible and no Bravo contract will stop me."

Diana claimed she sent the message when she and her family started receiving death threats after Jax shared a hateful comment from one of the "bots" via his Instagram Story. He also told his followers to "leave Diana alone," prompting fans to think that she was the one behind the bots. Diana then asked Jax to delete the Instagram Story where her name was mentioned.

Criticizing Diana, Garcelle clapped back, "He's a 14-year-old kid. He gets this horrendous message, he's not thinking, 'Let me take out Diana's name so she's not implicated.' He put it out there, because he was fearful."

Kyle Richards tried to help Garcelle understand what Diana was trying to say but that only further angered Garcelle. "Are you f**king kidding me?" she snapped. "Wait a minute, so you want in the middle of me trying to protect my child, I have to then come and save all you? This is outrageous!"

At the end, Garcelle and Diana didn't get to end their beef. The former, instead, asked Diana to stop "harassing" her on social media and to "leave [her] alone."