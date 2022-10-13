 

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of Paul Walker breaks down in tears after being engaged in a tense conversation with her husband just days after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is there trouble in paradise in Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan's marriage? The daughter of Paul Walker was caught breaking down in tears during an outing with her husband following their cryptic social media exchanges.

On Tuesday, October 11, the 23-year-old beauty was photographed having lunch with her hubby at an outdoor New York City restaurant. At one point, they were seen having a tense conversation.

Following the alleged argument, Meadow got up from the table and made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Later, she was seen sobbing as she walked away from the restaurant.

Crouching down to the ground, Meadow continued to cry into her cream-colored sweater which she paired with pink joggers. After a few minutes, she eventually got up and returned to where her 24-year-old husband was seated.

It's unclear what may have led to Meadow's mid-meal outburst. However, a few hours earlier, the couple had cryptic social media exchanges after Louis posted a photo of himself underneath a statue that hung close to his head.

  See also...

Louis captioned the post, "Please break please break please…," to which Meadow responded in the comment section, "I don't like this caption." She went on adding in all caps, "NEVER BREAK NEVER BREAK."

Interestingly enough, Meadow and Louis recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On Sunday, October 9, Meadow shared a photo of the pair hugging. "Happy anniversary my love! One year married to you [heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption. Responding to the sweet social media gesture, Louis commented, "I love YOUUUUU," adding, "My love forever."

As for Louis, he posted a black-and-white video from their nuptials with a caption that read, "1 year - forever to go." In the comment section, Meadow showered her spouse with a bunch of red heart emojis and a sweet "I love you" message.

The two said "I do" in a star-studded wedding ceremony in the Dominican Republic after a two-month engagement. The engagement announcement came just a few weeks after the couple confirmed their romance.

You can share this post!

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Related Posts
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan Weeks After Going Public

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan Weeks After Going Public

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj