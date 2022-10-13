Meadow Walker Cries During Lunch With Husband Louis Thornton-Allan Following Cryptic IG Exchange

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Paul Walker breaks down in tears after being engaged in a tense conversation with her husband just days after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is there trouble in paradise in Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan's marriage? The daughter of Paul Walker was caught breaking down in tears during an outing with her husband following their cryptic social media exchanges.

On Tuesday, October 11, the 23-year-old beauty was photographed having lunch with her hubby at an outdoor New York City restaurant. At one point, they were seen having a tense conversation.

Following the alleged argument, Meadow got up from the table and made her way to the doorway of a nearby stoop. Later, she was seen sobbing as she walked away from the restaurant.

Crouching down to the ground, Meadow continued to cry into her cream-colored sweater which she paired with pink joggers. After a few minutes, she eventually got up and returned to where her 24-year-old husband was seated.

It's unclear what may have led to Meadow's mid-meal outburst. However, a few hours earlier, the couple had cryptic social media exchanges after Louis posted a photo of himself underneath a statue that hung close to his head.

Louis captioned the post, "Please break please break please…," to which Meadow responded in the comment section, "I don't like this caption." She went on adding in all caps, "NEVER BREAK NEVER BREAK."

Interestingly enough, Meadow and Louis recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On Sunday, October 9, Meadow shared a photo of the pair hugging. "Happy anniversary my love! One year married to you [heart emoji]," she wrote in the caption. Responding to the sweet social media gesture, Louis commented, "I love YOUUUUU," adding, "My love forever."

As for Louis, he posted a black-and-white video from their nuptials with a caption that read, "1 year - forever to go." In the comment section, Meadow showered her spouse with a bunch of red heart emojis and a sweet "I love you" message.

The two said "I do" in a star-studded wedding ceremony in the Dominican Republic after a two-month engagement. The engagement announcement came just a few weeks after the couple confirmed their romance.