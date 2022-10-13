 

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'

Instagram/Cover Images/BauerGriffin
The 'Silicon Valley' alum shares his 'Deadpool' co-star has reached out to him after he opened up about his negative experience working with the Canadian native, but 'now it's fine.'

  Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds' friendship is on the mend after the former recently called out his "Deadpool" co-star. Days after he dubbed the Merc with a Mouth depicter "horrifically mean," the comedian said he and Reynolds have hashed things out and that it was "misunderstanding."

Stopping by SiriusXM's "Jim Norton & Sam Roberts" on Wednesday, October 12, Miller revealed Reynolds reached out to him via email to clear things out. "It was a misunderstanding," the "Silicon Valley" alum said about their on-set moment from years ago. "So I emailed him back, and now it's fine."

Praising the Canadian native for his response to Miller's remarks, the "Ready Player One" actor said, "It was very cool for him to say, 'Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this.' And I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."

Miller went on claiming that the media coverage didn't include "all these complimentary things" he said about Reynolds. "I didn't think I had said anything that was that negative," the 41-year-old explained. "I feel bad that it was picked up and that it was misconstrued. But no, it was the next day - he and I talked, and it's fine."

Previously, when speaking on "The Adam Corolla Show", Miller recalled his experience working with Reynolds. "We had a really weird moment on 'Deadpool' where he said, 'Let's do one more take.' And then, as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I'm Weasel," he detailed. "So he was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.' "

"I just kind of listened and thought it was weird, and then I got off stage because they were like, 'Cut…?,' " Miller continued. He suggested Reynolds singled him out because he was insecure. He said, "That's exactly why he said that. Because I'm not funnier than he is at all, right? And I haven't been in more movies than him."

The "Big Hero 6" star found the interaction "weird" and has no desire to return to the franchise, though he wants it to continue. He admitted, "Would I work with him again? No. I would not work with him again."

"I sorta wish him well, because he's so good at Deadpool, and I think it's weird that he hates me. I don't wish them any ill will," he added though. "I think [Ryan] should make a 'Deadpool 3' and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn't like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that."

