YK Osiris Stopped By Security From Fighting With Angry Man Outside Cardi B's Birthday Party
The 'Worth It' crooner isn't the only person to run into issues outside of the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's bash as Jamie Foxx is denied entry because he allegedly has too many people with him.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Things were a tad chaotic outside Cardi B's 30th birthday party. Outside the venue, YK Osiris was stopped by his security guard from fighting with an angry man who first yelled at him.

In footage shared by TMZ on Wednesday, October 12, the "Worth It" crooner could be seen leaving Cardi's birthday bash at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, California on Tuesday night, October 11. The musician was seen sitting in his Lamborghini SUV while a man standing near the vehicle taunts him.

"F**k boy," the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, yelled, "Yeah, I know. You a p***y, n***a. You ain't about that life." YK Osiris then emerged from the car in a possible attempt to confront the man.

However, YK Osiris' security quickly stepped in and placed the star back into his vehicle. Though so, the man continued to talk tough to the security guards and a police officer who were attempting to get him to calm down. "I'm 'bout that s**t," the man screamed. "What the f**k you talkin' 'bout? I been the one, n***a. I been the one." The 24-year-old entertainer eventually drove off and the man was left to argue it out with security.

YK Osiris wasn't the only person to run into issues outside of Cardi's party. Jamie Foxx was denied entry into the celebrity soiree because he allegedly had too many people with him. Video of the incident saw the "Day Shift" star stepping out of his white Rolls-Royce with his group.

Shortly after speaking to a doorman, Jamie and his group went back to his car. The photographers were left confused by his return, but the Academy Award-winning actor refused to answer their questions.

The doorman then showed up, reaching out to Jamie and telling him that he was allowed to enter the venue. In response, he said, "No, we not good. Nah n***a, it's all good! I love you, but it was too much."

According to a photo agency, Jamie was denied entry because he "had too many guests with him." Other sources claimed that "there were no hard feelings and Jamie handled the situation well."

As for Cardi, the "WAP" hitmaker held a burlesque-themed party to celebrate her latest milestone. For the bash, she looked stunning in a sexy furry red outfit that flaunted her enviable figure. To complete her look, she donned a matching huge feathery headpiece, red gloves and a pair of red strappy heels.

