Tori Spelling Claims Raising Teen Kids Are 'Challenging'
The 49-year-old 'BH90210' actress shares sons Beau (5), Finn (10) and Liam (15), as well as daughters Hattie (11) and Stella (14) with husband Dean McDermott.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling has found raising teenagers to be a "rough" experience. The 49-year-old actress, who shares sons Beau (5), Finn (10) and Liam (15), as well as daughters Hattie (11) and Stella (14) with husband Dean McDermott, admits that raising teenage children is particularly challenging.

"I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: if you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait. Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard - the teen years, the angst!" the actress shared.

Tori recently hosted the dating series "Love at First Lie" in Malta. And the "BH90210" star it tough to spend so much time away from her children.

She told the "PEOPLE Every Day" podcast, "I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can". Meanwhile, Tori previously claimed that she's developed a thick skin during her time in the spotlight.

The actress first appeared in films and on TV in the 1980s, and Tori has learned how to deal with the interest and speculation that surrounds her life. She explained, "I started when I was 16 and had no idea what was going to come along with it and just it was more negative than positive at first."

She continued, "That was before people actually saw celebrities, so you didn't get to know them through reality TV or, you know, I was able to write a book. I learned at a young age to be like, 'OK, just keep going, just keep going'. So I feel like I'm dead inside. No, I'm just kidding. Just have really thick skin. It still gets to you of course, you're human, but you learn to build up a resistance I think."

