 

This Is Why Charlie Puth Thinks Harry Styles 'Doesn't Like Him Very Much'

This Is Why Charlie Puth Thinks Harry Styles 'Doesn't Like Him Very Much'
The 'Left and Right' crooner detailed the reason why he thinks Harry doesn't like him when appearing in the Tuesday, October 11 episode of 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Charlie Puth believes that Harry Styles is not his biggest fan. The "Left and Right" crooner detailed the reason why when appearing in the Tuesday, October 11 episode of "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Sitting down with host Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old admitted that he once ruined the English native's dinner by accidentally blowing up the latter's cover. "I didn't know him at the time," he claimed. "I don't get smitten with anybody. At the time, I was just whole-body chills. He had a hat on, and it was very 2014 One Direction era."

"And I for whatever reason took out my phone and was like, 'You're not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in none other than Harry Styles,' " Charlie recalled. "And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes."

The "Attention" singer went on to share that the "As It Was" hitmaker looked annoyed by what happened. "He looks at me and then just does a nod and follows me," he recounted. "I don't know if that was a good follow. And that's it."

Charlie then divulged. "Haven't heard from him since." He further quipped, "I don't think he likes me very much."

Charlie previously shared the story when in a September 2020 interview with GQ. "It was in 2014. I went to this place called Sushi Park and Harry Styles came in wearing this very large hat, with my now-friend Jeff Azoff, who I didn't know at the time," he detailed.

"Like a buffoon I tweeted, 'So cool, I'm in LA, I signed my deal and now I see Harry Styles at dinner!' thinking that nothing would happen, then suddenly 15 people were outside the restaurant waiting for him," he continued. "I was really embarrassed, he cheekily followed me after as a kind of 'F you.' "

